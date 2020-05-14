ANGLETON — Brazoria County surpassed 700 COVID-19 cases as state officials instructed counties to begin keeping count of probable cases in their regions.
Probable cases are in symptomatic people who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A Pearland woman in her 30s, Alvin and Angleton women in their 20s, an Alvin man in his 50s and an Angleton woman in her 60s were classified as probable cases Wednesday, according to county data.
Three probable cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees or family members of prison employees, Sebesta said. An Angleton man in his 40s and a Lake Jackson woman reported to have the virus Wednesday also were involved in prison work, he said.
The probable cases must meet the symptom criteria and “epidemiological linkage criteria,” according to a Texas Health and Human Services news release. Probable cases are still required to spend 14 days in self-isolation, the news release said.
“If you meet the clinical criteria and are linked to a positive case, you will be counted,” Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said. “If there is a detection of a specific antigen or a specific antibody, you will be deemed probable.”
Antigens are detected through a nasal swap while antibodies will be found through a blood test, Sbrusch said.
Of the 24 people the county reported to have tested positive for the virus Wednesday afternoon, Alvin and Pearland led the residential counts with four each.
Pearland residents included another woman in her 30s, one in her 60s and in her 20s. Alvin men in their 50s and 20s and another woman in her 40s also tested positive.
West Columbia more than doubled its amount of cases this week with women in their 60s and 40s becoming infected Wednesday. This is the city’s fifth and sixth cases this week, leaving six cases active and four considered recovered for a total of 10 reported in the city.
“No community is immune from this disease,” Sebesta said. “It doesn’t take much for this to flare up.”
Pearland’s Windsong Care Center was free of any new cases Wednesday, the judge said.
Rosharon’s Terrell Unit recorded more than half of county prisons’ 10 inmates to contract the virus. Four prisoners in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s joined the unit’s 85 inmates to carry the illness.
A Stringfellow inmate in his 40s, a Scott inmate in his 50s and a Clemens inmate in his 20s also tested positive, according to county data.
Three probable Angleton women in their 20s, a confirmed Angleton man in his 40s, and a confirmed Lake Jackson woman in her 30s were either prison employees or family members, Sebesta said.
County officials reported 13 recoveries, bringing the total to 362 people.
Brazoria County now has 710 residents test positive for COVID-19, with 334 classified as active and five probable. Nine people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The number of Brazoria County cases has jumped 24 percent since the beginning of the month. Cases were at 537 at that time, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Adult egg scramble to go drive-thru
People still holding wristbands from the Lake Jackson Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble now have an alternative drive-thru option, if they are interested.
Anyone who does not want to participate in the alternative format can get a refund once the Lake Jackson Recreation Center reopens, which is yet to be determined, according to a news release.
The annual event was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release states.
Depending on the color of wristbands, there will be five different days to drive up to the MacLean Park Pavilion and collect a bag of 16 eggs per wristband returned, the release states. The “golden ticket” prize coupons will be randomly placed throughout the 1,200 bags and there is no advantage of lining up or arriving early, according to the release.
Drive-thru hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. each evening Monday through May 21 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22.
People with orange wristbands can go Monday to MacLean Park, 91 Lake Road, those with blue wristbands Tuesday, yellow wristbands Wednesday and green wristband May 21. There will be another opportunity for any color wristbands 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22.
There will not be a chance to buy wristbands and the event is only for those who purchased wristbands in advance of the scheduled hunt.
For information, call 979-285-2084.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.