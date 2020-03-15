ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Health Department is tracing the steps of two people who tested positive for the coronavirus to figure out who they might have made contact with, county officials said.
The county announced mid-day Saturday it had received two “presumptive positive” results for the fast-moving new virus the World Health Organization last week labeled a pandemic. “Presumptive positive” means initial COVID-19 tests at a local lab came back positive and require verification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The two Brazoria County residents who tested positive are between the ages of 35 and 45 and share a home in Alvin. They have been self-quarantined since going for the test Thursday in Harris County, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“They were not hospitalized, so they went home on that day and self-quarantined,” she said.
Officials declined to provide any more information about them, citing federal privacy laws. That includes whether anyone else lives in their home and, if so, whether those people would be tested.
The affected residents told officials they had not traveled outside the Houston area but attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which shut down last week after learning an infected Montgomery County man had been at an affiliated event. It is not known when the Brazoria County residents attended or whether there is where they contracted the virus, Trower said.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Cathy Sbrusch, director of Public Health Services for the Brazoria County Health Department.
Sbrusch would not answer any questions about the affected Brazoria County residents or the investigation.
COUNTY STATUS QUO
Brazoria County planned to conduct business largely as usual next week, Trower said Saturday.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time and currently, there is no plan to limit the hours at the courthouse or close the courthouse,” she said.
Jury duty has been canceled for the next two weeks, but all other county offices should operate with their normal schedules and services, Trower said.
The Brazoria County Library System has canceled all of its programs and outreach events for the rest of the month, but did not indicate whether the hours of operation for the libraries would change at any of its branches.
SEA CENTER SHUT
Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson closed its doors to the public indefinitely Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration and discourage large gatherings.
All public visitation is suspended at the facility, but staff operations and fish production within the hatcheries will continue as normal, a Texas Parks and Wildlife news release states. A reopening date has not been set,.
“Visitor Center staff will focus efforts on thoroughly disinfecting the facility and equipment to best ensure the safety of our guests when normal operations resume,” the release said.
KROGER CUTS HOURS
Southern Brazoria County’s Kroger stores in Angleton and Clute are cutting their hours in response to stocking problems caused by the overwhelming number of shoppers coming through the doors.
Kroger will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for the immediate future, the chain announced early Saturday. Its decision followed by a day that of H-E-B, which modified its hours of operation across the chain to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until further notice.
