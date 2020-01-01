SWEENY
Local parks are generally intended to be places for residents to gather outdoors on a beautiful day, and therefore should be pleasant. But when graffiti and curse words are scratched into the wood of picnic tabletops, families, especially those with young children, can find those facilities to be less than inviting.
That’s what self-taught artist Shannon Pinkney, 21, took it upon herself to change.
Pinkney lives near Martin Luther King Park on West Fourth Street, a space with a small covered pavilion, a wooden playhouse structure and several picnic tables — only one of which was covered with graffiti.
About two years ago, Pinkney had begun to paint after buying the materials on Amazon, she said. Recently, she decided to use some of the paint she had to turn the top of the picnic table into something more beautiful, by painting over the graffiti.
“I’m kind of all over the place,” Pinkney said. “I do figures, landscapes — I really just got into landscapes for the most part — abstract.”
Her landscapes — including the landscapes she painted on the table — are influenced by Bob Ross, she said, while her use of color is all her own.
It wasn’t going to be the whole table at first, Pinkney said, but she decided she couldn’t leave it only partially completed. She needed to cover the whole tabletop in order to cover all the graffiti. She was running out of paint part way through and changed colors, which is how she ended up with the night and day effect, she said.
Pinkney even incorporated the table’s shape into the design of her landscape: she painted the head of a bolt with a glow in the dark color to represent a full moon at night.
Pinkney used acrylic paint on the table because it’s what she had, but because it’s not designed for wood, she might want to go over it again in the future with a different kind of paint, she said. She bought a sealer from the local hardware store and applied three or four coats, she said, but the paint has still flaked away in some places — though not enough to take away from the impact of the piece.
“Everybody that’s seen it — they fall in love with it,” said Jaye Marvel, a friend of Pinkney’s who encourages her painting.
The edges of the tabletop are different from the landscape theme because there was one piece of graffiti that inspired Pinkney — it said, “Do more art” — and she wanted to incorporate that, she said.
In keeping with doing more art, Pinkney would like to paint the benches and the rest of the tables in the park in the future, she said. Another ambition is to paint the wooden playhouse and to get the entire community involved in the project.
“If we painted that instead, then there would definitely be more kids outside,” she said. “In this technology age, what kids come outside to play? If they got some paint in their hands — kids love to paint, from what I’ve seen. They like to paint, they like to draw. It’s important for them.”
“That’s the idea she started with,” Marvel said. “She wanted to get people out here, doing things together, talking to each other, being neighborly like people should be.”
Pinkney hopes beautifying the park will draw more people outside. While the table does seem to be having the desired effect, it’s still happening slowly, she said.
She also painted some rocks that she hopes to place around the park for people to find, and hopefully, they will draw inspiration from those too, she said.
“Hopefully it’s encouraging,” she said. “Brighten their day.”
