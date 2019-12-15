CLUTE — The Facts will open its doors to family and friends Wednesday with treats, Santa and Christmas carols for all to enjoy.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at our office, 720 S. Main St. in Clute.
The community is welcome to join our employee families in celebrating Christmas with tours of the building where your newspaper is produced and printed.
“This is the second year for us to welcome people into the building for a Christmas open house,” Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said. “We had a great time last year meeting some of our readers and their families, and we hope to meet lots more on Wednesday.”
Santa will be there, and a photographer will offer free family photos with the jolly ol’ guy.
This year’s event also will feature cookies, punch, popcorn, face painting and entertainment from Angleton High School choir officers, who also will help with the tours.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we print our newspaper right here in our building in Clute.” Mintz said. “If you’ve never seen a newspaper press, you should. The hum of the press is at once nostalgic and an impressive model of evolving technology.
“Some call the newspaper the daily miracle,” Mintz said. “This is a chance to see firsthand what goes into making that happen 365 days a year. All that and Santa, too.”
