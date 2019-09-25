SWEENY
S tarted as a means to get children engaged with reading outside of class, Sweeny ISD officials have begun reading books to children on social media each week with “Bulldog Bedtime Stories.”
“We realize not every family has a library of books,” Sweeny Elementary Principal Michael Heinroth said.
That realization prompted Heinroth to start recording himself reading books in brief videos on social media, allowing families not to have to spend money on new books, he said.
“Books can be expensive,” he said. “Most people have a cellphone and most people are connected to us on Facebook at least.”
School staff and administration will record themselves reading videos of books to children and the story video series allows more young children to gain more reading on a regular basis, Heinroth said. Each video is five minutes or less.
“It does not always surprise me that the families are not able to invest a ton of money in having books at homes,” he said. “This is a way for us to give them a different piece of literature each week.”
Very quickly, the viewership from the online clips skyrocketed into the thousands on the school’s Facebook page, with some videos gaining more than 7,000 views, Heinroth said.
“It really kind of shocked us,” he said. “That kind of shocked us for a little operation out of our school.”
The idea to post reading videos is a useful tool for the school district to use and it really does not take a lot of effort to put together, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“We are extremely excited about ‘Bulldog Bedtime Stories,’” he said. “It highlights the importance of reading for everyone. We all read in our daily lives. Our goal is to definitely ignite a love for reading in all of our young leaders.”
To continue the added focus on reading, children can write a brief summary of the videos and be entered into a drawing to win a prize, Heinroth said.
“It is something to do together based on literature,” he said. “We do a drawing on Friday afternoons to encourage them to stay engaged with it.”
The reading initiative is already being expanded upon, with parents now having the option to adopt a classroom at the elementary school, Heinroth said.
Parents can step up and adopt a classroom for $25 a month, with money going right back to purchasing books for students, Heinroth said.
“Every group of kids is set to receive a free book each month that they are enrolled here,” he said. “So many times, education gets lost in the education, is the way to put it. There are so many other programs, so many other distractions, so much testing.”
It is important not to lose sight of how vital reading is for young children and if the school district can continue to do better at putting books in the hands of kids, the next generation will be properly prepared, Heinroth said.
“We want kids to be able to read on level and be successful in all their classes,” he said. “It all starts at infancy with being read to.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.