ANGLETON
R ick Strickland and Ruby Faulk couldn’t wait for their baby to get here, and he couldn’t wait to arrive either. Three times they had to go to the hospital to prevent him from coming too soon.
The arrival of the new year made the timing just right.
Preston Jude Strickland was born to Strickland, 24, and Faulk, 20, at 4:02 a.m. Thursday at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, becoming the first baby to be born in southern Brazoria County in 2020.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Strickland said. “Stuff like this doesn’t happen to us. You just kind of hear about it happening to other people, but never to you, you know?”
“I can’t stop staring at him,” Faulk said as she held their son.
In keeping with tradition, the Auxiliary of Angleton Danbury presented the new parents with a crocheted baby blanket, matching hat and a packet of burp cloths. All items were handmade by auxiliary members.
“It is so beautiful,” Faulk said of the gift. “They did such a good job.”
Preston is the couple’s first child, they said. He’s been easy so far and has slept a lot, Faulk said.
While the pregnancy came as a surprise, Faulk knew Preston was coming even before she went into labor, she said.
“I ate, did fireworks and went into labor,” she said of her new year’s events.
The couple, who have been together for four or five years and live in Sweeny, arrived at the hospital about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was awful, at first,” Faulk said of her labor. “Then I got the epidural and it was great.”
In the past two months, Faulk had to visit the hospital three times to stop Preston from coming early, she said.
“He was ready,” she said. “So was I.”
While he was projected to weigh 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Preston arrived at 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Even with the extra couple of pounds, Strickland is afraid of the same thing that many new parents are afraid of — hurting or dropping the baby, he said.
“I feel like I have a death grip on him every time I hold him,” Strickland said.
Faulk is more nervous about taking Preston home and all that comes next, she said. But Faulk and Strickland — and baby Preston — were surrounded by family, and will have a lot of support, they said.
In a twist that surprised the new mother, her father Chris was in the paper when he was born, too, because he was the first boy in a family with six girls.
“I’m from a small town in Louisiana, so it was a big deal over there,” Chris Faulk said. “Seventh child out of nine — I was the first boy.”
Now, Ruby Faulk hopes to give her own boy a good life.
“I named him Preston because it’s a solid name, so he’ll have a solid life,” she said. “I’ll let him choose what he wants to do. I feel like that’s what you’re supposed to do as a parent — support and guide them. He’ll be good. He’ll be all right.”
