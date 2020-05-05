Windsong Care Center in Pearland is working to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, hours after a resident in her 70s became the seventh person in Brazoria County to die from the spread of COVID-19.
The woman was one of seven people at the facility to have contracted the disease, county officials said.
“Windsong has taken steps to isolate residents where we have been able to confirm COVID-19 positive results,” owner and administrator Vicki Morel said in a statement. “Staff confirmed infected are quarantined at home. Immediately testing everyone at the facility will hopefully allow us to mitigate the virus from spreading even further among our frail population and front-line staff.”
Morel also issued condolences to the victim’s family.
The resident who died had underlying health conditions but was not under hospital care, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. The county had not experienced outbreaks in any nursing home or assisted living centers prior to Sunday.
“We had been blessed prior to this,” Trower said. “We are sad about it, but we are working to keep this as small as possible.”
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said the virus was originally brought in by an employee last week. A state task force conducted tests over the weekend and seven residents tested positive, he said.
“Getting any cases in a nursing home from day one has been a concern,” Sebesta said. “That is why the governor put in rules very early on in regards to healthcare facilities, and because it is known that if it gets in where you have a susceptible population that are in a facility, it is apt to spread.”
The employee is not a resident of Brazoria County, Sebesta said.
Trower added Windsong management is working closely with the health department and county officials to prevent the spread any further.
“We’ve been very fortunate to this point not to have any cases in our nursing facility,” Sebesta said. “Unfortunately this is our first one and we hope it’s the only one.”
County officials also added 15 new cases which included Danbury’s first resident, a woman in her 40s, according to county numbers.
Only five positive tests among prisoners were returned to the county Monday after a clean weekend. The Terrell Unit recorded four inmates, two in their 70s and ones in their 50s and 40s, while Stringfellow added an inmate in his 60s.
Outside prisons, an Alvin woman in her 30s, Alvin men in their 20s and 40s, an Iowa Colony man in his 50s, a Lake Jackson man over 80 and Pearland women in their 30s and over 80 also tested positive, according to county numbers.
The county case is up to 566 with 282 people considered active. Only three more people were considered recovered from the virus Monday, bringing the total to 277 people.
“Just because the economy is opening up that doesn’t mean the virus is going away,” Sebesta said. “We still need to be vigilant and still need to pay attention.”
Representatives from the nursing home declined comment.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Mobile testing site expand in Pearland
Texas Health and Human Services will be provide another testing opportunity Wednesday at Shadow Creek Ranch High School.
Those wanting to be tested will have to register and schedule an appointment prior to their arrival at txcoivdtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 11850 Broadway St. in Pearland.
The state agency had a testing clinic April 24 at Pearland Junior High at which 74 tests were administered, yielding only one positive test by a resident of another county. All 63 Brazoria County residents tested were negative for COVID-19.
