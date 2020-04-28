ANGLETON — Two hospitalized Terrell unit inmates became the fourth and fifth people to die of COVID-19 related causes in Brazoria County, officials announced Monday.
The male prisoners — both in their 60s — were not among the 128 sick inmates that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred to local prisons this month, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The judge was unaware of any further details, he said.
“The prisons are doing their own thing and their precautions,” Sebesta said. “They haven’t shared a lot with us. Our health department received that information.”
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Communications Director Jeremy Desel did not know of the deaths but there was an investigation ongoing pending the preliminary autopsy findings, he said via email.
Desel said the results would “be classified and announced.”
One of the victims was Harold Dean Wilson, 65, according to a TDCJ Facebook post. Wilson was serving a 20-year sentence for possession of child pornography.
He transferred April 18 to Hospital Galveston, the prison system’s facility at the University of Texas Medical Brand, and tested positive for the virus the next day, a TDCJ statement said. Wilson was pronounced dead Thursday.
Despite the Wilson’s family’s declination for an autopsy, officials believe COVID-19 was a factor in his death.
The other inmate’s identity and background information were unavailable.
Sebesta will also address county residents today with his response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to begin reopening the Texas economy, he said.
The governor announced Monday restaurants, movie theaters, malls and retail stores would be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity starting Friday, Abbott said.
“I’m glad to see the economy is being gradually reopened,” Sebesta said. “I hope business owners take all precautions to make their customers feel safe. What will help reinvigorate the economy is seeing the businesses taking safe practices.”
Sebesta did not want residents to abuse the governor’s orders and disregard social distancing, the use of masks and any other preventive strategy.
The news conference will air at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, Sebesta said.
CASE COUNT
Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, of which 10 were inmates in the Scott and Terrell units, according to county numbers.
Prisoners at the Scott Unit in Angleton were two men in their 60s, and one each in their 40s, 50s, and 70s. The infected Terrell Unit inmates in Rosharon are in their 40s, 50s and three 60s, the county said.
Outside of correctional institutions, a Manvel woman in her 50s, a Manvel man in his 40s, and Pearland and Angleton men in their 50s also tested positive for the virus.
Brazoria County has reported 464 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 209 cases still active and 250 recovered. Five people have died from complications with the virus, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
