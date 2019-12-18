CLUTE
Parents want to know their kids will be safe when they send them to school on buses. With mechanics like Randy Hargett, Brazosport ISD school buses are as safe as they can be, and he has some hardware to prove it.
Hargett brought home second place at the National Association for Pupil Transportation’s annual America’s Best Training and Skills Challenge. The competition, which tests the mechanic’s knowledge and skills for student safety in transportation, took place Dec. 6-8 in Cypress at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD facilities after being rescheduled from its original Ohio date.
This was Hargett’s second year to compete at the national level. At the state level, he has competed four times, and placed three.
“I had no doubt he’d do well,” said John Craig, Brazosport ISD’s director of transportation services. “He’s an incredible mechanic. We’re very fortunate to have him on the team.”
The competition includes a 50-question written test and a hands-on assessment in three areas — inside the bus, outside and underneath the hood, and tires and underneath the bus.
The bus interior portion is timed, allowing for a tiebreaker factor in the event two competitors receive the same score. Fifteen minutes are allowed for each station, and competitors are required to point out to evaluators the defects created for the exam.
Evaluators could remove bolts, disconnect sensors and emergency alarms or loosen seats, among other possible defects. For example, a box of safety triangles, which are to be put out if the bus breaks down, had one triangle removed, Hargett said.
“You basically touch everything because you don’t know what they’ve loosened,” Hargett said. “You name it, they do it.”
Entrants can compete as either a technician and an inspector. Hargett is eligible to compete in either category, he said.
“I’ve always preferred to do the inspector side for the simple fact that the bus is the same on inspection, no matter whether it’s an International, a Thomas, a Blue Bird,” Hargett said. “You never know what type of bus you’re going to have when you go to the competition.”
Brazosport ISD Transportation has buses from those three manufacturers, which are the main ones, Craig said, and all the district’s mechanics must be able to work on all of them. They also work on the district’s “White Fleet,” which are the white SUVs that might take staff to training, and the district police department vehicles as needed.
While Hargett’s day-to-day job might aid him in the competition, one of the main benefits is it provides a great learning and networking experience that can give him added resources when he encounters something particularly troublesome.
He considers Brazosport ISD to be a midsize district and it has 73 buses, he said. Fellow competitors might come from a district that has just 20 school buses or from a district with several transportation centers housing more than 100 buses each, he said.
“If I’ve got a bus that’s giving me problems, I can call them up,” Hargett said of other mechanics. “Especially ones at these massive centers — they’ve seen a lot more than I have.”
As a mechanic, he works on all parts of the bus, and he likes the variety of tasks that come up in his work, he said.
“I like the challenge,” Hargett said. “Everything from bumper to bumper — it’s not the exact same thing every day.”
Hargett’s work as a mechanic is vital to ensuring the school buses are running safely, Craig said.
In addition to fixing and maintaining buses, Hargett will drive them on routes with students as needed.
“The kids are the most precious and the most fragile cargo,” Hargett said. “If I don’t do my job right, then we can’t get them to school safely.”
