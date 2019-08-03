ANGLETON — Seniors enjoyed a free breakfast courtesy of Angleton ISD this week, but these Wildcats hadn’t seen the inside of a classroom in decades.
School district staff invited the public to enjoy the free Golden Cat breakfast Friday morning at Westside Elementary School to show its appreciation to the senior citizens who support students throughout the school year through different organizations and events. The event offered food, prizes and great company for the visiting residents.
Many senior citizens attend all of the school events and sports activities and show their Wildcat pride, and this breakfast was a thank you from the district for being committed supporters, Angleton ISD public relations coordinator Brittney Blanchard said.
Everyone in the school district pitched in, Superintendent Phil Edwards said. The nutrition department cooked the meal for the event and the public relations staff spread the word and collected door prizes from local businesses.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” Blanchard said. “We are always trying to find ways to give back to them and show them how much we appreciate them.”
This year the district welcomed even more senior citizens and the staff was pleased residents came out and allowed the district to give back, Edwards said.
The event also offered an opportunity for residents 62 and older to sign up for a Golden Pass. The pass allows them free access to any district activities or events so they can continue to support the students each year.
“It’s one of our ways of saying thank you for coming and supporting us,” Blanchard said. “We have a lot of grandparents and even some great-grandparents who come to all of their kids’ events and it can kind of get expensive. So we just wanted to give back and give them a way to keep coming and keep supporting, but now they don’t have to pay for it.”
Angleton residents David and Lupe Hoelscher are grateful the district began hosting the event and offering the Golden Pass, and they look forward to attending the district’s events for years to come.
The two are closely involved with Angleton ISD. Their daughter and son-in-law are employed by the district and they have three grandchildren who attend Angleton schools.
“I think it’s a great thing they’re doing because we go to all the sports events. Even if my kids aren’t involved, I know other people’s kids who are,” Lupe Hoelscher said, adding as an alumnus, she loves being involved and supporting all of the current students.
