B razoswood High School graduate Richard “Rick” Hill didn’t make his greatest impact in his hometown, but his record of service could not be ignored when considering candidates for the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Judge Hill was an outstanding candidate for the Wall of Fame,” Superintendent Danny Massey said. “He not only has accomplished a lot, but has done it in areas of service. His other accomplishments he’s had all relate to service. He truly has a servant’s heart.”
The 1976 graduate was honored during Friday’s Brazoswood football game at Hopper Field. Nominated by his brother, he was escorted by several family members, Massey said.
“He was able to have a lot of family with him for the ceremony, so I know that made it more special for him,” Massey said.
Hill has established himself in College Station, where he’s announced sports for College Station ISD schools for more than three decades as well as Texas A&M graduations. He is the Precinct 3 justice of the peace in Brazos County.
An Air Force veteran and alumnus of Texas A&M University, Hill is a member of American Legion Post 159, a former professor and president-elect of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas, among his other accolades.
Educators and family members who know Hill said his professional accomplishments pale when compared with his work in the community.
“Judge Hill stands out as an honoree not just for his career, but he’s taken his talents beyond the classroom,” said Karla Christman, director of communications and public relations for Brazosport ISD. “He’s a president-elect and he also represents college and high school through his vocal talents. He’s been an announcer at Aggie Park. It takes quite a bit of talent and skill. He also gives back to his community and volunteers.”
Brazosport ISD chooses Wall of Fame inductees after a small committee reviews nominations from the community, family or friends of the person or group.
“Each application is read by the (committee) group,” Christman said. “There are times when the committee sees there are very strong candidates and they choose to select more than one or two. They can be nominated by anyone in the community.”
Two other honorees selected by Brazosport ISD, Johnnie Redden and Monsignor Leo Wleczyk, will be honored Friday during Brazosport High School’s game at Hopper Field.
“The honorees selected this year have very different reasons behind their selection, but certainly all very worthy of the honor,” Christman said.
