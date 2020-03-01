WEST COLUMBIA — Investigators suspect foul play in the case of a woman’s body being discovered Sunday morning, the West Columbia Police Department confirmed in a statement released late Sunday.
The department responded to a call of a woman “down and unresponsive” at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Paul Odin said in the statement. Upon arrival to the location in the 200 block of Damon Street, West Columbia officers contacted teh Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a homicide investigation, the release states.
The woman died either Saturday or Sunday, according to the release. Odin did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Kincheloe refused to release any information about the case until this morning, he said, adding that they were in the preliminary stages of investigation Sunday afternoon.
Further information will not be made public until they notify family members, West Columbia police said in the release at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
Hours earlier, family members posted on Facebook that the woman was stabbed multiple times and discovered in her apartment by friends.
