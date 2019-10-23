The topic of polio once brought dread to people’s minds, but for the Brazosport Rotary Club it was a reason to celebrate. But that doesn’t mean the organization’s job is done.
Rotary members and guests gathered Tuesday for World Polio Day at the Lake Jackson Civic Center to celebrate the progress made in eradicating polio worldwide, thanks in part to Rotary International’s efforts.
“Polio is a very debilitating disease,” said Ken Vernor, Polio Chair for Rotary District 5890 and a past president of the Brazosport Rotary Club. “If we can vaccinate every child, we can eliminate polio from the planet.”
Ron White, former theater arts teacher at Brazoswood High School and a polio survivor, told attendees about his experience with the disease.
White contracted polio when he was 2 1/2 years old and spent 18 months in a polio ward in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he said. After his release from the hospital, he underwent one corrective surgery every other year for about seven years until he could walk, he said. His final surgery at 21 was to correct the curve of his spine.
Despite the work, he began to slow down when he entered his 40s, White said.
“I picked up a cane and a little while later realized I needed two canes to get around,” he said.
After a family outing when he had to sit down for two to three hours to rest enough to walk back to the car, he started using crutches for long walks and discovered post-polio syndrome.
“It’s not a relapse of polio,” White said. “The theories vary, but generally, in one statistic I read, one in three polio victims would have post-polio syndrome. I’m glad that it’s only one in three.”
White spent the final 10 years of his teaching career in a wheelchair, and he said he still misses his students who helped him work through his post-polio syndrome.
“They have always been my blessing,” he said.
Vernor discussed Rotary’s efforts in the fight against polio and the challenges that lay ahead. For every 2,000 people infected by poliovirus, 10 will develop paralytic polio. Of those 10, one will die, two to three will recover and six to seven will be paralyzed for life, he said.
There have been 78 cases of polio in 2019, “but you can see how well we’ve done. It’s 99 percent eliminated,” Vernor said.
This year, Rotary has a new slogan for the campaign to end polio worldwide: “Drop to zero.”
Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to pose challenges that organizations must overcome in their efforts to create a polio-free world.
In April, 25,000 children in Pakistan were rushed to the hospital after a rumor spread that the polio vaccine causes severe illness. Since then, a ban on door-to-door vaccination programs has been lifted, he said.
Eradication efforts have cost about $16 billion, but that has saved $27 billion in worldwide health costs, Vernor said. Nigeria alone is calculated to save $1 billion per year in health care costs, and Africa is set to be certified polio-free in January. Sixteen million people today are walking who would otherwise be paralyzed, Vernor said.
The meeting ended with an auction raising $1,125, which will be matched 2-to-1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
“If you can do whatever you can do to eliminate it worldwide, you’re doing a good thing for hundreds of thousands of children,” White said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.