LAKE JACKSON — Thanks to the Christmas decorations strung up throughout the county, the holidays truly represent a season of light. With that, the Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences’ “Season of Light” show is the perfect holiday complement to family festivities.
The last day to see the popular show in the BASF Planetarium will be Dec. 27, with showings at 7 and 8 p.m.
“It’s a real seasonal favorite, something that families plan to come to the planetarium for to round out their holiday excursions and things that they like to do during the holiday season,” said Center for the Arts and Sciences Executive Director Wes Copeland.
“It’s a visually stunning show,” he said. “Even though it is scientifically based, it still gives you a lot of the good feelings that people seek out for the holidays.”
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, but since seating is general admission, attendees are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before the beginning of the show. Tickets also can be purchased at the door by cash or check only.
Proceeds go toward buying new shows and the general upkeep of the planetarium, Planetarium Director Judi James said.
“Season of Light” is a full-dome film about holiday traditions in many cultures over time, and it includes a retelling of the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus, James said. The show incorporates a tour of the winter constellations and explores the question of what the star of Bethlehem might have been if it were a natural phenomenon.
“They talk about it as a conjunction of two planets that makes a very, very bright object,” James said.
The Center has been presenting a “Season of Light” program since the 1980s, when it was a slide show that took 36 slide projector machines working together to create the effect of a full dome. Today, it’s a film rather than projectors and overlays, but some projectors are still used for certain effects, James said.
“We still use some of the projectors to put constellations up because we can pinpoint one of these small projectors, with a single slide in it, right on the place where that constellation is, to show you a picture of what people imagine that dot to dot star pattern to be,” James said.
The show provides the perfect complement to holiday plans, Copeland said. People can come see the show early in the evening, look up at the night sky as they leave to look at the stars and search for some of the constellations they learned about, and then maybe they can go look at Christmas lights and sing carols, he said.
“You come for what you expect and hopefully we give you just a little bit more to walk away with,” Copeland said.
