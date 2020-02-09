LAKE JACKSON — When people dress up for prom, they usually don beautiful dresses, sleek suits and ties, and flowers on wrists or in lapels. When residents dressed up for Brazosport ISD Educational Foundation’s annual Throwback Prom, this time they went with neon, sequins, big hair and glow sticks.
More than 700 people came together for the fourth annual Throwback Prom, which is the Foundation’s one and only fundraiser, said Brittany Rosenbohm, the Foundation’s executive director. This year’s event was 1980s-themed.
Funds raised go toward the district’s Grants for Great Ideas program, which allows teachers to apply for educational grants to support their classrooms or programs in the district, Rosenbohm said.
“Through our grant program we’ve awarded over $300,000 in grants over the last five years,” she said.
Freeport LNG gave a $650,000 donation to the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation, which will combine with $350,000 of their own money to create a $1 million endowment fund.
The endowment fund has been a goal of the Foundation since it began five years ago, Rosenbohm said.
“One of the things that our board is passionate about is ensuring that we can continue to impact Brazosport ISD long after all of us are gone, and we want to make sure that we can help Brazosport ISD by enhancing and enriching education through our grant program — or whatever means is important to the district,” she said.
This $1 million endowment fund “absolutely would not be possible without Freeport LNG,” Rosenbohm said. “Their commitment to our community, to education … has been remarkable. The fact that they are so generously giving this to us so that we can continue to impact education is amazing, and we are so thankful for them.”
“Investing in education is the single most important thing we can do to help secure a successful future for students,” said Wendy Mazurkiewicz, director of community affairs for Freeport LNG. “By investing in them, we can be assured that the result will be young adults who are ready for the workforce of tomorrow. This endowment will assure that the Foundation can sustain the ability to award grants for meaningful, change-making programs over the long term.”
The Foundation does not want to put specific parameters on the endowment at this time in order to allow the organization to grow and change as needed with the needs of the district, Rosenbohm said.
“The sole purpose of this Education Foundation is to support classroom teachers because they believe in you, and they believe in BISD,” Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Every single dollar from donors makes a difference, Rosenbohm said — just like the endowment will.
“We love our students. We love our teachers,” Rosenbohm said. “The people in this room know that’s what really matters and you know that that’s our future.”
