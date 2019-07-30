CLUTE — Stomping into Clute this weekend, creatures not seen for millions of years will be on display for kids and adults to observe and learn about.
Brazosport Museum of Natural Sciences’ annual Dinosaur Weekend is offering an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the creatures that walked the Earth millions of years ago.
The two-day event is free to the public and will feature “Dinosaur George” Blasing, a paleontologist and animal behavior specialist, who travels the country speaking about his continued research on the prehistoric creatures.
The event will also include Blasing’s mini traveling museum, offering a chance for children to see dozens of additional fossils and meet “Dinosaur George.”
On Friday, Blasing will speak with parents, grandparents and older teens only. The event coordinators hope this presentation encourages parents to show an interest in dinosaurs, a topic their children might already be drawn toward, by offering an opportunity for them to learn something new.
“It’s not only for the kids, but it offers something for the parents too,” said Patty Sayes, director of communications for the Center for Arts and Sciences.
“I think of it as a way of giving grandparents and parents a way of connecting with their kids,” Dinosaur Weekend coordinator Patty Humbird said. “Kids love dinosaurs.”
On Saturday, visitors are invited to experience Dinosaur George’s mini-museum and consult Blasing about the long-lost creatures.
The traveling museum gives the community an opportunity to see an expanded collection of fossils not usually available in Brazosport.
“He has a couple hundred fossils,” Humbird said. “It’s just a way for the kids to see different fossils that they aren’t going to see in our museum.”
The coordinators said they look forward to the weekend and hope people take advantage of the opportunity to learn something new about dinosaurs. Even organizers don’t know the full scope of what will be in store for families.
“I’m excited, I can’t wait to see what he has to say and what kinds of things he brings with him,” Sayes said. “It’s going to be a really good event.”
