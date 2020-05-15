A West Columbia boy younger than 10 years old was among nine people to test positive for COVID-19, Friday afternoon.
Sweeny also recorded its first probable case in a 20- to 29-year-old woman. She joined two Alvin woman, one her 20s and one in her 30s, and a Pearland woman in her 30s to test positive.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to people who are confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.
Angleton men in their 20s and 30s and a Pearland man in his 40s were other male residents to contract the virus.
Angleton’s Scott Unit added an inmate in his 20s, according to county numbers.
The county also recorded five recoveries.
Brazoria County now has 721 total cases of COVID-19, with 331 confirmed, 376 recovered, five probable and nine who have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.