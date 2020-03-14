A rea residents loading up on household essentials for fear coronavirus will keep them locked in their homes grabbed items off grocery shelves as quickly as stockers could unload them, local store manager said Friday.
That is when stores had any more supply in their stock rooms.
“It’s a little bit of a madhouse,” Aldi manager Amanda Ansey said of her Lake Jackson store. “What you see is what we got.”
Aldi receives delivery trucks daily, she said, but it has placed restrictions on some staples. Signs posted in the store limit shoppers to two loaves of bread, two packs of toilet paper, 3 gallons of milk, 2 gallons of water, toiletries and cleaning supplies. All limitations are per household without exceptions, meaning shoppers from the same family would not be allowed to check out separately to buy more than the limit, a sign said.
“We’re just trying to keep up with the times, so hopefully it’s over quickly,” Ansey said.
Stewart’s grocery store in Sweeny had no toilet paper, hand sanitizer or regular bottles of drinking water on its shelves by early Friday afternoon, and it was running low on antibacterial hand soaps, Brenda Stewart said. Vitamin water, Smartwater, Propel and antibacterial sprays like Lysol were in ample supply, she said.
“We get another truck in the morning,” she said.
Delivery trucks arrive at varied times, she said, but they tend to come between 5 a.m. and noon. It then takes about an hour to unload, Stewart said.
“As far as waters go, we should get the nursery water tomorrow,” she said. “Diapers are kind of low. Canned goods are not totally wiped out — they’re holding their own. Hopefully they’ll send us some more pallets of water because we’re out of that.”
Many Stewart’s shoppers carried on with their usual habits and were amazed by the stockpiling of essentials.
“I think it’s ridiculous unless there is something hidden we don’t know about,” Darla Ivey said. “I’m just conducting my normal grocery shopping. I don’t understand the hysteria.”
Bulk shoppers who consider anyone but themselves irritated Sweeny resident Eddie Becerra.
“The people are just going to the extreme,” Becerra said. “These people don’t consider the fixed-income citizens that are unable to come out and get anything anytime.”
Pastor Larry Lamb came to the grocery store strictly to see the possible madness that was ensuring. Although believing people are overreacting, he understood their behavior.
“I think people are scared of what they don’t know,” Lamb said. “I know a vaccine is coming, it’s just a matter of when.”
Arlan’s in Freeport also reported low supply on some essentials by Friday afternoon.
“We are out of stock of all water; we are out of stock of all toilet paper,” Manager Tyler Grant said.
Store associates were putting out everything they could as far as meat and produce, and the store expected to receive a delivery of meat, produce and dairy before 10 a.m. today.
“As far as dry groceries, water, paper — probably won’t be until Monday,” Grant said. “We’re trying as best we can, but everybody’s trying right now. It’s a supply issue. Warehouses are out.”
Shoppers were limited to two on soaps and cleaners, which were hit before the water and paper supplies, Grant said. As of Friday afternoon, Arlan’s had no hand sanitizer and a limited supply of hand soap, cleaners and detergents, he said.
Arlan’s will work to get restocked as quickly as possible, he said. Whether they will continue to limit the number of certain products will depend on what supplies they receive and what’s going on in the news, Grant said.
In addition to limiting the number of certain products shoppers can buy, some larger chains modified their operating hours to account for the rush.
H-E-B stores in the Houston area will shift to modified hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice, starting today. The change applied to the Angleton and Lake Jackson stores, associates there confirmed.
“These temporary changes, along with some adjustments to our services, will help us keep our shelves stocked and help ensure our customers can secure the products they need as quickly as possible,” a statement from the San Antionio-based chain said. “We will return to our regular hours and full services as quickly as possible.”
However, H-E-B in West Columbia will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. today as usual, a store manager said Friday evening.
While H-E-B’s hours are modified, Kroger’s hours remain normal — 5 a.m. to midnight — at both the Angleton and the Clute locations, store associates said.
