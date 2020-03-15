As happens in every part of life these days, Americans have picked sides on the coronavirus.
The federal government’s reaction to it has been horrible, but Barack Obama’s reaction to H1N1 a decade ago was worse.
People are stockpiling groceries and essentials in case there is a widespread quarantine, or they are hoarding out of mass hysteria.
This is all a deep state effort to grab Americans’ guns and institute martial law — an far-fetched claim we have seen shared on social media — or a well-planned government effort to limit the number of people sickened and killed by an unknown new strain of virus.
There are plenty of spots on social media for people to banter among themselves on those things, but we hope there is one area people can agree upon and base their actions accordingly.
The “extended spring break” for students and staff, as it unfortunately has been labeled, is not a vacation and should not be treated as such.
School districts, universities and all other entities that decided an extra week of preparation for the potential spread of the disease took that course in an effort to prevent “community spread” of the coronavirus. Community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
That might have been how two people in Alvin contracted COVID-19, the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. They did not travel on a cruise or outside the Houston region, but they were among the thousands of people to attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo before it shuttered last week.
Maintaining social distance with others in public is one of the primary ways health officials believe the spread of the virus can be controlled. While it might not stop it, it could prevent the number of infections at one time from overwhelming medical facilities, which would exacerbate the consequences of the disease by limiting the number of respirators, for instance.
If those who have an unexpected week off because their return to school or university campuses has been delayed opt to hop on a suddenly inexpensive plane trip, hop in the car and join hundreds of others visiting the Alamo or some other tourist mecca, it defeats the purpose of keeping the kids out of class. It only moves the location of the potential community spread.
Actions taken to this point both by local government and private businesses have been reasonable. Cruise lines keeping their floating incubators at the docks, closing museums and nursing homes to the public and not packing hundreds of young potential germ-carriers into a common building all seem smart ways to minimize the reach of potentially deadly disease.
Take the next week, as much as possible, to stay home and spend quality time together. Follow the instructions of employers and health officials about not going to the office when not feeling well, following basic germ-fighting habits and doing as much from the comfort of home as possible. Don’t decide it’s a great time for a road trip.
That behavior will not keep everyone from contracting from coronavirus, but it could keep that person from being you. And if you unknowingly are a carrier, it will keep you from passing it along to dozens of strangers.
