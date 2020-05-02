The Facts earned 14 awards for its work in 2019, including a first place in community service for Maddy McCarty’s three-part series about methamphetamine use in Brazoria County, in awards announced this week by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
The Facts competes against newspapers of similar circulation size in the annual competition. Awards traditionally are presented as the association’s annual convention, but the event scheduled for late March was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Texas APME instead released the winners online this week.
The paper also placed highly in the broadest categories, finishing second in the Newspaper of the Year, Online Newspaper of the Year and Newsroom of the Year categories.
“I’m thrilled with our newsroom’s showing in the Texas APME contest this year,” Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said. “We don’t do what we do to win awards, but recognition of our efforts is always great, especially at a time when so much is asked of our journalists.”
Other awards include first place for Sports Editor Joel Luna in the Sports Feature category for his story about Tod Tracy climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to fight human trafficking.
The “Drug of Choice” series that earned the first place community service award appeared in three newspapers from Feb. 17 to 19, 2019.
“Community Service is the top award given, in my mind. If we don’t serve our community’s interests, then nothing else we do matters,” Mintz said. “Maddy’s stories on the meth epidemic went beyond holding a mirror up to our community with daily coverage. Instead, it provided depth on a topic that most in our community lacked. That is the kind of coverage Brazoria County cannot get from anyone but The Facts.”
McCarty, Facts assistant managing editor, also earned third place in Star Reporter of the Year which is based on five examples of a reporter’s work.
Facts Managing Editor Michael Morris earned second place in Star Opinion Writer of the Year.
Mintz placed second in the general column writing category. Her submission included a first-person account of serving on a Brazoria County jury.
Facts contributor Patty Swords earned second place in Business Reporting for a profile of the Monical family in Gulf Coast Giants. Courtney Blackann earned third place in the same category.
Facts Photographer Katie Frezza placed third in Photojournalism for chronicling 7-year-old Abigail Arias’ procession and funeral.
Other awards include Connor Behrens earning second place in Comments and Criticisms and Alec Woolsey earning second place in Infographics and honorable mention in Headline Writing.
The Facts staff earned honorable mention in the Feature Series for its coverage of local events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
