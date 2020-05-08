A Wayne Scott Unit prisoner’s death was among 16 prisoners and 31 people to test positive for COVID-19, Brazoria County announced Friday evening.
The Angleton unit inmate was in his 60s and the first death linked to that facility, according to county data.
Rosharon’s Stringfellow unit had the highest total in confinement with nine cases — two men in their 70s, three in their 60s and four in their 50s.
Brazoria’s Clemens unit added two inmates, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, while the Terrell Unit in Rosharon had two inmates in their 60s and another in his 50s test positive.
The Windsong Care Center added eight residents to the county to contract COVID-19, Brazoria County Matt Sebesta said.
Outside of confinement, two Pearland men and a woman in their 50s, a Danbury man in his 20s and an Angleton woman also came had positive COVID-19 results.
Hillcrest Village had its first case with a woman in her 60s, according to county data. The county also reported six recoveries.
The county now has 644 cases, with 310 remaining active and 325 recovered. Nine people have died from COVID-19-related causes, five who were Pearland residents and four who were state inmates.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
