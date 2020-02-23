More than 400 people streamed into the Lake Jackson Civic Center terrace rooms for our Facts-sponsored candidate forum, and most of them filled out a short survey on their way in.
The questions were simple: Do you subscribe to The Facts, either by home delivery or online? What do you love about The Facts? What could you do without? We asked people to provide this information, along with their names, to be included in a prize drawing during the event.
Results were enlightening, and also alarming.
Not unexpectedly, people loved their comics, the opinion page, updates, local stories about their neighbors, history columns and more. Also not unexpectedly, some people could do without some of the same things other people loved — the opinions page, local sports and history columns among them. Some people wanted far more state and national news while others didn’t understand why we would include it at all.
I love hearing what people want out of their newspaper. I even love hearing what people don’t like. It means they’re reading.
The part that alarmed me was the people who don’t subscribe to our local newspaper. These are people who I know read the paper, yet they don’t invest in keeping it healthy and viable. They took their time to come to an event where they would meet local candidates, sponsored by the paper, yet they don’t subscribe to a newspaper that would keep them informed every single day.
You see, our reach is wider than it ever has been, with more people seeing our work than ever before, in print, through thefacts.com and via social media. That means our advertisements reach more eyeballs than ever, and our stories have more audience.
That’s a point of pride, since I know we are serving our advertisers and our communities better.
Our website gets more than 1 million page views per month. In January it was 1.2 million. Almost 60,000 people follow us on Facebook, and we get an average of 100,000 visits to our website from Facebook every month. And that’s to say nothing of the thousands of people who get our daily headlines, obituary and breaking news alert emails and the thousands who get our paper on their doorsteps every day.
The unfortunate thing for local newspapers, though, is the very mechanism that allows for a global platform for distribution of our product quickly also makes it easier to read our product without paying for it.
That’s especially frustrating because the paper is a bargain by anyone’s standards, especially when you consider what it does.
Newspapers foster a sense of community in a splintered world.
Too many communities have discovered in the last year or so what happens when towns don’t support their local newspapers. They disappear. Not because they are not relevant, but because people have forgotten that not many healthy businesses consistently give their products away free.
If you don’t yet subscribe to the paper, you should. The more you support us, the more employees we can hire and the more good we can do in the community, through sponsorships and community-building events like our candidate forum, Leaders Under 40 and Citizen of the Year.
Facts aren’t free. Go to thefacts.com/subscribe or call our office at 979-237-0100.
