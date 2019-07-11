LAKE JACKSON — A man working on top of an apartment roof had to be taken to the hospital for heat-related issues Wednesday, police said.
The 47-year-old man possibly was working on a broken air conditioning unit on the roof of the complex in the 400 block of Highway 332 shortly before noon, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said.
There was another person on the roof with him, but it’s unknown who called 911, Welch said. Emergency dispatchers responded at 11:53 a.m., using a fire truck to get the man off the roof and an ambulance to take him to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, Welch said.
The extent of the health problem is unknown, Welch said.
The county was not under a heat advisory Wednesday, but it was on Monday and Tuesday, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
It’s important to stay hydrated during the hot weather and avoid being outside during midday, when the weather is the hottest, said Nicole Moreno, a registered nurse with Angels Care Home Health in Lake Jackson.
“If you’re feeling dry mucus membranes, dry mouth, feeling thirsty, tired or experience changes in vision, go inside, drink plenty of water and rest,” Moreno said.
There are more severe symptoms to look for when medical attention should be sought, she said. If someone seems lethargic or confused, has changes in heart rate or dizziness, that could be severe dehydration, she said.
Once the sweating slows or stops, that’s severe dehydration, Moreno said.
People should stick to drinking water or beverages with electrolytes while out in the heat, she said. Sugar-free sports drinks can provide the electrolytes, including sodium and potassium, without the sugar, Moreno said.
Caffeinated drinks should be avoided in the heat, as they will only dehydrate a person further, she said.
For those who need a cool place to go during the day, Brazoria County partnered with United Way of Brazoria County, ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County and Gulf Coast Auto Park to create cooling stations at all county libraries, according to a news release.
The cooling stations can be used through September when the heat index is predicted to be 100 degrees or higher, the release states. That is expected to be the case both today and Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, which projects a heat index of up to 103 today and up to 102 Friday in Lake Jackson.
Gulf Coast Auto Park donated free bottled water to be given out at the cooling stations, Trower said.
The cooling stations are important for those who don’t have access to air conditioning, she said, and residents can take advantage of everything Brazoria County Library System has to offer while they’re there.
