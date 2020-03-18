CLUTE
Brazosport-area industry is working to protect its sites and the people who operate them as they respond to the threats posted to worker welfare by the coronavirus pandemic, plant representatives said.
Dow Chemical Co. has reduced its on-site workforce to essential personnel, Public Affairs manager Andreas Raiff said Tuesday afternoon. Many employees are being allowed to work remotely, she said.
“As part of our pandemic response plan, we have identified business critical work and essential personnel to carry that work out safely and reliably.” Andrea Raiff, Public Affairs Manager at Dow said.
While industry is responding to the threat of illness, very few workers have been calling off, BASF Vice President and Freeport Site Leader Chris Witte said. Many workers are able to carry out their responsibilities remotely, he said, and those who might be ill and taking the prudent approach as to not expose co-workers.
“We have a handful of people who have self-quarantined because a family member or someone they know might be showing coronavirus symptoms,” Witte said. “Of the people who are working on-site, we are actually doing temperature scans to make sure they don’t have fever.”
About a fourth of BASF’s workforce is operating remotely, he said. Those employees and contractors normally would be on-site, he said.
With most plants in the area, the workers that remain on site are a mixture of contract workers and essential personnel, officials said.
All personnel who can work from home are currently working remotely, and on-site employees are told to practice social distancing, company representatives. Companies are also sharing that they have the supplies necessary to keep the workspace as disinfected as they can. Lastly, cafeterias have all self-serve items removed.
No adjustments to production have been made in reaction to the virus, according to officials from Dow, BASF, MEGLobal, Chevron Phillips Chemical and Port Freeport. That includes social distancing, virus screenings and heightened cleanliness, they said.
Some workers still have concerns about how long the plants will be able to operate with a pandemic going on around them, however.
“Oh yeah, yes, I am worried about my job.” said contractor Alexander Fisher, who works at a Dow Texas Operations site. “My family saves for a rainy day, but this might be the rainy day.”
Workers also are having to deal with unexpected family issues with children being out of school until at least April 10.
“I’m worried about my job, and I have to take care of a kid,” truck driver Tony Suchomel said. “He doesn’t have school, so he’s driving around with me.”
Industry is prepared for whatever might occur with the pandemic, Witte said.
“Similar to our hurricane plan, we have a pandemic plan in place, in order to further reduce the amount of people on site,” he said. “Our Regional Crisis Management teams are working closely, on a national level.”
