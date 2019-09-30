CLUTE
With over 1,600 entries from 93 counties, the Brazosport Arts in Media Festival showcased short films and animated films created by high school and university students.
BAM Festival creator Chris Duncan, a Brazosport High School graduate, created the nonprofit ARS ARCA a year and a half ago, making the BAM! Festival a project of it.
“I just got the idea and persisted and wanted to make it happen,” Duncan said. “The key to making this happen was to work with teachers in the schools.”
Duncan wanted to give kids an opportunity to express themselves through film in a competitive environment.
“My No. 1 goal is to give kids a chance — because they work very hard to make these films and animations — to have their projects shown in a big theater and hear the applause to encourage them,” Duncan said.
When creating the festival, Duncan expected it to stay local, but it quickly became global after submissions opened.
“I was quite surprised,” Duncan said. “When we set it up to take submissions on the internet, I realized that ‘www’ means ‘world wide web,’ and we started getting submissions from all over the world.”
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen offered encouragement to all the filmmakers before helping distribute the awards Saturday night.
“It’s so important to put effort and to let your thoughts and opinions be seen and not be afraid to fail,” Bonnen said. “It is proven and it is known that a student who has a well-rounded education with fine arts in the center of it is a well-rounded human being and more successful as they move through life.”
Due to the broad nature of digital media, Duncan thinks it’s a very important skill to learn.
“Fundamentally this is a skills-based endeavor,” Duncan said. “They’re developing skills in digital media and there are a large number of opportunities in industry to have digital media skills. People spend hours on their cellphones every day; it’s digital media.”
A local judge for the festival, Donna Winzenried, first got into animation in the 1980s.
“Dow Chemical used to have training programs for the staff for their equipment, and I was the very first person who worked for a company in Angleton who did the graphics to build helmets and hammers and all the tools they used in Dow,” Winzenried said.
Winzenried went on to produce commercials in the Brazoria and Harris County area, and she welcomed the opportunity to serve as a judge.
“I’m excited because it’s our first year to have this festival, with many more to come,” she said. “Once people understand what it is, they will get excited about it because it’s something we never had here.”
Winzinried has seen much growth in film programs at local schools.
“It’s a must to have these kinds of festivals in small towns,” she said. “For example, Sweeny is introducing their audio and visual department. All the schools are building it; we just need festivals for them to go to.”
