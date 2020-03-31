ANGLETON — If Brazoria County residents have something essential to do, they should do it alone during the Stay Safe at Home order, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Since issuing that order, which took effect Thursday evening, people haven’t been clear on what action might be taken if they head out and about, Sebesta said. Law enforcement won’t be stopping people for merely walking or driving, he said, because the understanding is people have essential things to do.
However, those essential errands should be done by only one person, Sebesta said. When he went to H-E-B for curbside pickup Sunday, he saw several groups of people going into the store, he said.
“The recommendation that has come down is to minimize human contact and there’s a number of people who are not understanding that,” Sebesta said. “That is how we will slow the spread down, is minimizing human contact with each other.”
19 more positives
A pair of children, people who share a household and people linked to previously announced cases are among the 19 new positive coronavirus tests announced by the county Monday.
Sebesta was blunt about what to expect for the future.
“We will continue to see larger numbers,” Sebesta said. “As more people get tested, more people will turn positive.”
A 20 to 30-year man and woman who share a home and a man in his 50s who lives in the same home as a 5- to 10-year-old girl are among Monday’s new cases, Sebesta said. Both households are in Pearland.
The judge worries for the people living under the same roof as the virus.
“It is just one of those deals where you spread around the whole house,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to social distance in your own home.”
Of the cases announced Monday, seven were returned positive Sunday but not made public until Monday morning.
The cases announced Monday bring the county’s total to 79, with five having fully recovered. One previously announced case was removed after it was determined the person did not live in the county.
Richwood residents donate essentials
Some of the items flying off the shelves at local stores are landing in a donation cabinet set up outside Richwood City Hall, 1800 Brazosport Blvd.
Councilwoman Katie Johnson came up with the idea and city staff ran with it, Finance Director Lindsay Koskiniemi said. Donated items include cleaning supplies and toilet paper, as well as food, she said.
“We have noticed it’s been used and it’s being replenished,” Koskiniemi said. “It’s working on both sides.”
With so many unemployment claims, there is likely a lot less disposable income and the city wants to help anyone in need, Koskiniemi said.
Anyone from the Richwood area is welcome to take what they need from the cabinet.
Richwood is also not disconnecting any utilities right now and encouraging residents to get set up on payment plans if needed, she said.
Texas expands order for incoming travelers
People traveling from certain areas outside Texas will now be mandated to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The list expands his original self-quarantine requirement for people from New York and New Orleans.
Travelers from New Jersey, Connecticut, Louisiana, California and Washington have been added, as have those from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami. It includes people who flew threw airports in those cities and drove in from Louisiana.
The order went into effect Monday afternoon.
C-BISD modifies lunch procedures
To follow Brazoria County’s Stay Safe at Home Order, Columbia-Brazoria ISD will make adjustments to its meal services to limit social contact.
Superintendent Steven Galloway wanted to oblige by the county’s mandate while looking out for the community he serves.
“We wanted to still give families what they need while keeping them safe as well,” Galloway said.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, meals will be available for pickup at the three elementary school locations — West Columbia, Wild Peach and Barrow. They will include lunch for that day as well as breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday.
This scheduling will be the plan going forward for the foreseeable future, Galloway said.
Students must be present during time of pickup.
Sweeny ISD moves to virtual meetings
Sweeny ISD’s board meeting this week will be conducted online using the Zoom app at noon Thursday.
None of the trustees will be physically located in the same area and all public and staff will be prohibited from attending, Administrative Assistant Amye Kibodeaux said.
Public comments must be submitted before 10 a.m. Thursday through https://forms.gle/8wytFBJEAVm8uNGg6 for the board to review, Kibodeaux said.
The meeting can be found by visiting zoom.us/j/962035368.
Brazosport ISD can enroll new students
Students who are new Brazosport ISD will be allowed to enroll while campuses are closed for the coronavirus pandemic, the district announced Monday.
Enrollment will be by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon today and Thursday at the administration building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive in Clute, according to a news release. Appointments will last 30 minutes tor an hour.
To schedule a time, visit the new student enrollment page on brazosportisd.net, then visit the residency information required page, the release said.
Those with access to a printer can bring the completed enrollment forms to their appointments.
Public safety workers given financial break
Due to the increased risk factor, Abbott announced Monday public safety workers who contract the novel coronavirus will be reimbursed for “reasonable medical expenses.”
The governor will waive statutory provisions that would otherwise have heavily impacted the workers had they been infected.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.