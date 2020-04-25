ANGLETON — Brazoria County eclipsed 400 positive COVID-19 tests Friday, but the news Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is waiting for will arrive Monday, he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to announce the next step in his plans to ease restrictions and reopen the state economy next week — plans the county will be expected to follow.
“Until the governor speaks, we are status quo,” the judge said. “I’m anxiously waiting for what the governor has to say. I’m not going to anticipate anything until then.”
Rumors about what Abbott’s plan will include have been flying about, but Sebesta will just wait and see before making an judgments, he said.
“I hate to jump the gun on what we think is the best decision before it comes,” Sebesta said. “I’m not on the team developing that plan, so I just have to wait and see.”
The county tallied its second-highest total of new cases Friday since the pandemic began — 25 — following the 37 announced Wednesday. In both instances, cases in state prisons contributed the bulk of new infections.
The Scott unit in Angleton had nine male inmates between the ages of 20 and 79 who tested positive for COVID-19.
Sebesta said the Angleton unit was one of the facilities the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put infected inmates in last week, he said.
“That likely has a big part in it,” he said.
Three Terrell unit inmates, one each in his 50,s 60s and 70s, and a Stringfellow inmate in his 50s also became ill, county officials said.
Only 10 were among the public. Pearland had the most with four cases, three women — two in her 40s and a teenager — and a man in his 40s.
An Oyster Creek man in his 70s, a Clute woman in her 60s, a Manvel woman in her 50s and an Alvin man in his 20s were lone patients for their respective cities.
The Oyster Creek case is that city’s first.
Two Rosharon men in their 30s and 40s also tested positive for the virus, the county said.
The county has had 417 people test positive, 229 of whom have recovered. Three people have died from the illness, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Some Brazos Mall stores JOINING in retail-to-go
Retail-to-go began Friday, and some Brazos Mall stores are taking advantage of the reopening, general manager Barry Smith said.
Participating retailers include All American Vapor, Dillard’s, Hibbett Sports, Scrubs by JMS and Trudy’s Hallmark, he said. Participating restaurants include Chuck E Cheese, Charley’s Philly Steaks, El Chico, Sake To Me Sushi and Texas Roadhouse. All but Charley’s have their own exterior entrances.
Updated information will be provided on the mall’s website, shopbrazosmall.com, Smith said. The mall itself remains closed to the public and shoppers are not allowed inside, he said.
Curbside pickup hours are daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual store and restaurant hours may vary. Signage will mark designated A, B, C and D pickup locations in the parking lot, and shoppers can call or text the store directly to have their order delivered to their vehicle, Smith said.
“This ‘retail-to-go’ soft reopening is a wonderful step in the right direction, giving shoppers the opportunity to obtain desired non-essential goods in a timely fashion while remaining safely in their vehicles, and it provides retailers with a much-needed chance to restart sales,” Smith said.
Local libraries to begin curbside pickup May 4
Brazoria County library patrons will be able to check out and pick up items via curbside delivery between noon and 5 p.m. beginning May 4, a news release from the library system Friday states.
Curbside pickup will be available at all 12 library branches. Only items that have been placed on hold by phone or online are eligible for pickup. Items can be requested online through the library patron’s account at bcls.lib.tx.us.
Once items are ready for pickup, patrons can visit their local branch, park in the designated area and call the number on the sign to have a staff member bring their items outside.
As library buildings remain closed, all items except for hot spots, tablets and interlibrary loan materials must be returned to the book drop, the release states. DIY items are not available at this time, and libraries are unable to accept donated materials or money for fines through curbside, the release states.
All library materials currently checked out are due back by May 8.
