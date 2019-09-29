LAKE JACKSON
Huddled under a pavilion, a crowd of more than 200 residents came together at Dunbar Park to walk, discuss their struggles with addiction and remove the stigmas associated with substance abuse.
The annual event Saturday morning coincided with Recovery Month, which takes place each September. Members of the substance abuse recovery community, including judges and program administrators, led the event, which included speakers on abuse and addiction treatment.
Information from treatment providers and substance abuse support groups such as the Brazoria County Counseling Center also was available to residents.
The walk lets people suffering through addiction or going through recovery know that they aren’t alone, event organizer Lisa Hickey said.
“We can step out of the shame and stigma and say to our community that we are in recovery,” she said. “For us to have a safe place, a fun place to go. We recover together. That’s the whole purpose of Recovery Month.”
The day additionally lets people build connections that could benefit them in the future, Hickey said.
“Let’s get together and let’s do this,” she said.
The event is focused on creating friendships and shining a spotlight on substance abuse issues and treatment options, Brazoria County Judge Lori Rickert said.
“It is extremely important,” she said. “Everybody needs to know that they don’t do it alone. That is the main thing. So many times folks are used to doing it on their own or thinking they have to do it on their own. This is just to say you don’t have to do it on your own.”
The day also gives former addicts a spark to keep them in recovery, Rickert said.
“We are here for you,” she said. “It makes all the difference in the world.”
Many people struggle with addiction and addicts should know there doesn’t need to be a shame associated with substance abuse, recovery coach Andre Villoutreix said.
“The more we get out and talk about, the less of a mystery it is,” he said. “When our secrets are no longer secrets, then you can start dealing with them. These things are very important, especially with reducing stigma.”
At the end of the day, she wants people to know that recovery is possible and hope should never be lost, Hickey said.
“Recovery is possible,” she said. “Recovery is fun. That is what we want them to talk away.”
Residents wanting information or help with addiction can call the Gulf Coast Center’s crisis hotline at 1-866-729-3848.
