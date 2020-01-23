Wayne Shaw always maintained that he didn’t expect Brazoria County Day to last long. When he and his friends hauled a heaping helping of shrimp and sauce down to Austin, they thought the “World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail” would be a short-lived idea that quickly faded into a pleasant memory. Instead, it became an enduring legacy that has united people and gathered crowds for years.
That’s a lot like Shaw himself, friends say.
When Shaw died Monday, he left behind not only grieving family and friends, but heavy-hearted partners from businesses and organizations all across Brazoria County. He had a reputation for bringing people together and opening up opportunities.
“He’s gonna be sorely missed in the community. I don’t know how he did what he did with the time that he had, but he was a very well respected man in the community,” friend Butch Murrell said. “We had dedicated, this past year, the shrimp boat from Brazoria County Day in his name. We called it the SS Wayne Shaw. Wayne was the founder of (the event) and we felt like dedicating that boat in his name.”
The word Murrell most equates with Shaw is dedication. He said people who befriended him found they had a true friend, and he never slowed down in his efforts to make Brazoria County a better place. His selfless and friendly nature was a joy to those who knew him, and Murrell said it’s going to be hard without him.
“He’s just been a real true friend,” he said. “I certainly miss him now and I’m gonna miss him going forward. He’s one that never asked for the glory of anything, he did it because of his commitment to the community.”
At different times Shaw served with the Brazosport Rotary Club, Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Texas Film Commission Advisory Council, Brazoria County Air Show organization, board of trustees for the Brazosport Nature Center and Planetarium, Dow Chemical Co.’s Citizen Advisory Panel, Associated Builders & Contractors Texas Gulf Coast Chapter Apprenticeship Committee and Education Committee. He was also the founder of the Brazosport Business Roundtable.
“He started the Business Roundtable 20-plus years ago,” Judge Jack Brown recalled. “At the time it was the Businessmen’s Roundtable and before too long he realized, as progressive as he was, it needed to be the Business Roundtable. It was really a platform for progressive ideas in the community.”
Shaw organized breakfasts each Thursday, welcoming anyone interested in community progress to join. Officials, community leaders, politicians and interested residents gathered to hear the week’s speaker and find out what new business might be headed for Brazoria County. Brown said Shaw welcomed everybody, but he had a bit of fun with the sometimes long-winded speakers.
“He knew when he handed the microphone to a politician he was taking a chance, and he would tell the politician, ‘You can speak as long as you want to, but we leave at 8,’” he said. “It seemed that everything Wayne touched, everything that he started became an institution in the Brazosport area, and the Roundtable is certainly one of those things. He’s gonna be greatly missed as a friend, and by family members likewise. This is a loss for the community.”
Debbie Pennington expressed the same sentiment as she talked about Shaw’s contributions. As Brazoria County Day event coordinator, she worked with him for more than 21 years. As a committee member, she said, he was always ready to volunteer and offer a little extra effort — and that’s just how he was as a person, too.
“He started it in ’73, and he just did everything, not only for Brazoria County Day but for the Economic Alliance for Brazoria County,” she said. “He’s always there, whatever we need ... he did everything from making sure we had the shrimp we needed to the beverages to helping coordinate volunteers. He was always happy and joking, with a ready hand to help.”
