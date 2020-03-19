Brazoria declares state of emergency
Brazoria joined many across the country in issuing a disaster declaration and a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Roger Shugart advised employees and residents to stay clean and use precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
City council members voted during an emergency meeting Tuesday to limit the number of people entering city hall at one time and encourage residents to pay bills using the night dropbox or by mail.
City staff still will conduct business, but only by phone.
Visit the Brazoria city website, contact the call center at 979-864-2164 or contact any member of the city council for questions or concerns. Numbers and emails will be provided on the website, Shugart said.
Brazos Mall closes
Brazos Mall will temporarily close until at least April 1, its leadership announced Wednesday. The mall closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the closure is “effective” today, according to the website.
“The health and safety of our employees, customers, tenants and communities is our top priority,” the company said in the announcement.
The mall will be reopened based on guidance from local health authorities, according to the announcement. Texas Roadhouse remains open and is offering carry out, curbside pickup and online ordering, according to a list compiled by the City of Lake Jackson.
There is no county authority requiring closures at this time, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We are strongly advising folks to do the right thing and observe CDC guidelines” in an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Sebesta said.
Brain Fair rescheduled
The annual Brain Fair, an awareness event for dementia and other cognitive disorders presented by The Gathering Place and Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project, has been rescheduled for June 27, organizers announced.
Originally scheduled for the end of March at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, the hundreds of people who routinely attend presented concerns because of the coronavirus, Gathering Place Chairman and CEO Dale Libby said in an email to sponsors and vendors.
Angleton market runs out of food
The Angleton School Market ran out of food Wednesday after passing over 250 meals out from 1 until about 3 p.m., organizers announced.
The market typically runs every other week from 1 to 5 p.m. with plenty of food left over, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said. The market is supplied by the Houston Food Bank, and district officials have notified the organization it will need more food for the next event, which is scheduled for April 1.
LJ compiles restaurant guide
City leadership began assembling a document detailing which Lake Jackson restaurants are offering carry-out, curbside pickup, drive-thru, delivery and online ordering options. The list does not indicate which restaurants are still offering dine-in.
“They need our support while they are transitioning to take-away only,” the city said in a statement.
The city is following the president and CDC’s recommendation to limit restaurants to have no more than 10 patrons eating inside, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“We do have the authority to shut you down, this is an emergency,” Yenne said. “We don’t want to do that. Just be smart.”
It’s best to place an order from home, drive by and pick it up or get it to-go and keep distance from others, he said.
“If they insist on going in and sitting down, there can only be 10 patrons in the establishment, period,” Yenne said.
Visit docs.google.com/ …/1QDemsrlZdd14KM4J-G6J9iLPmJ…/edit… to see the document.
Church fish fry moving to drive-thru service
The Knights of Columbus will move forward with plans to conduct its annual fish fry this Friday as a drive-thru only service from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Church in Lake Jackson.
Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Knights of Columbus Council 6812 representative Keith Land said, will still hold their annual fish fry by drive-thru only services.
The dine-in option has been eliminated.
“We wanted limited interaction for the public, Land said. “We will have five or six volunteers in three different spaced-out groups to assist with traffic, cooking and packaging.”
Plates are $12 each, and all proceeds go toward the charitable works of the organization, Land said.
Drivers license offices closed; CDLs available
Driver license offices across the state are temporarily closed on order of Gov. Greg Abbott.
The temporary closure will not apply to those seeking an initial Commercial Driver License. DPS offices that provide CDL testing will remain open solely for the purpose of providing that service. Visits will be by appointment only, and can be scheduled by emailing cdlappointments@dps.texas.gov.
This exception will allow commercial drivers to continue to ship goods across the state.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.