FREEPORT — During a metal detecting session on Bryan Beach, Matt Robertson came across a Brazoswood High School 1988 class ring buried in the sand. It had the name Sherry inscribed on the side.
“I was metal detecting and after maybe 10 minutes I found something gold,” Robertson said. “I washed it off and realized it was a school ring.”
He took to social media and found a Brazoswood Class of ‘88 page, where he shared a photo of the recovered ring.
“I posted the ring on the page and asked if anybody knew whose it was,” Robertson said.
The ring belonged to Sherry Jackson, who had lost it on a night out with her friends 30 years ago.
“A bunch of (my friends) and I were at the beach and it was dark out so we couldn’t see where it had fallen off,” she said. “We looked for hours. I thought I would never see it again.”
Jackson, who now lives in Canyon Lake, is not on social media, but her friends contacted her when they saw the lost ring.
“I keep in contact with very few people and I don’t have Facebook so the fact that (Matt) went out of his way is so heartwarming,” Jackson said. “My friend sent me a picture and I said, ‘There’s no way that’s mine’.”
After receiving the picture, Jackson got in contact with Robertson and he offered to mail her the ring.
“(Matt) called me and we spoke at length and I was so anxious and so excited,” Jackson said. “I was so over the moon and he got my address and sent it within the week.”
Impressed by Robertson’s actions, Jackson offered an award.
“I asked if there was anything I could do to reward him because that was very kind of him to not only have wishes to return it to the owner, but it was not easy tracking me down,” she said. “It took quite a few steps for him to do that and he didn’t have to.”
Robertson, who lives in Rosenberg and works in Freeport, refused a monetary gift for himself, so Jackson looked for another way to give back.
“I asked if I could make a donation to an organization that meant something to him, and he sent me to Brazosport Cares,” Jackson said.
Brazosport Cares is a local food pantry located in Freeport that aims to fight hunger in the Brazosport community through multiple impact programs.
“I picked Brazosport Cares because I’ve volunteered there a few times, and I figured this time of year it’ll help because something happened in the Houston Food Bank and they lost all their perishables,” Robertson said.
Jackson offered to send the food bank $1,200, and her husband agreed to match it, making the donation $2,400.
“This act of kindness, of paying it forward to your community, is incredibly inspirational,” said Nicole Larson, development associate for Brazosport Cares. “One in five people in southern Brazoria County face food insecurity; you can be in a room of five people and one will be hungry and not show it.”
The donation will provide almost 4,000 meals to local residents.
“I am humbled and in awe of their generosity and compassion,” Larson said. “I don’t think they knew what their impact would be, it really threw them back a little bit.”
Although unaware what would result from his finding the ring on the beach, Robertson is grateful for the events that played out.
“I had no idea it would lead to this, I just found the ring and I figured I would just send it to her and that would be that,” Robertson said. “When she came back with the very generous donation, I think it’s pretty cool someone would do something so great and impactful.”
