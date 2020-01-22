BRAZORIA — If you read the paper on Wednesdays, you’ve probably seen Clara Johnson’s name. That’s the day The Facts publishes Shout Outs — and Johnson submits at least one every week.
“I get The Facts, and one day I was looking at it when it first started coming out — the Shout Outs — some years ago, and some women from a local church, Jerusalem Baptist Church, had some Shout Outs in there … Esther Pierce and Rita Kennedy. I asked them about it, I said, ‘How do y’all go about doing that?’ and so she told me, Miss Pierce, she said, ‘Well, sometimes I’ll take them to The Facts, and if I can’t go, my daughter will fax them in.’ I thought that was so nice; I said, ‘I think I’m gonna start doing that.’”
The next week, Johnson started sending in Shout Outs for churches, she said. That isn’t all she has praise in her prose, though.
She sends in submissions to recognize elderly people who have touched her life or to recognize them on their birthdays because it’s a blessing to live a long and fruitful life, she said. She submits Shout Outs to share encouragement with young people, with veterans and others in the community, she said.
“It’s really a means of encouraging people and touching other people’s lives,” Johnson said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Johnson wrote for many years before she began submitting Shout Outs, she said. She began writing when she was about 10 years old, and members of her church urged her to write for the church newspaper, she said. When different committees would go out into the community, Johnson would tag along, she said.
“I could read really good, and so they had me to do all the writing for them,” she said. “They helped me; my Sunday school teachers and all of those individuals at my church, they really inspired me.”
Bryant’s uncle was Johnson’s neighbor when she was young, and he provided another source of inspiration, she said.
“He was chairman of the Deacon Board and they always would have me up doing talks, so I just got inspired and started doing it early in life,” Johnson said.
Johnson usually knows the person she will send a Shout Out for, but if she congratulates people who are on a committee, she may not know them all as intimately, she said. But she is always familiar with the group and their work, she said.
“She speaks at a lot of churches; that’s why she knows so many people,” York said.
“I’m a motivational speaker,” Johnson said. “My influence — my first is the Bible, and then I get other sources; I like Mother Teresa and Helen Steiner Rice — you know, the great poetry. Maya Angelou; I like that, what she said about people may forget what you say to them and people may forget what you do for them but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.”
Johnson also cites her great-grandmother as one of her influences.
“She would always tell me, ‘Keep your words soft and sweet, you never know when you might have to eat them,’” Johnson said. “‘When people mistreat you, you treat them right. You might have to feed them with a long-handled spoon.’ In other words, she was saying it’s just nice to be nice. … I’ve learned that in life: It’s just nice to be nice.”
Shout Outs is a popular section for people to submit quick notes of love and support, and it turns out Johnson’s submissions are popular among readers.
“Some people — that’s one of the reasons they read the paper, to read your Shout Out,” Rita York said to Johnson.
“I’ve had folks say, ‘The only reason I read the paper is so I can read Clara’s Shout Out,’” York said.
York, 69, and Johnson, 70, have been friends since first grade, they said.
“We didn’t have kindergarten during segregated times,” Johnson said. “When we first started school she lived in Brazoria, in town, and I lived in a community called Hinkles Ferry right off 2611 there. We’ve been through a lot together.”
Johnson occasionally includes inspirational quotations, such as from Martin Luther King Jr. or Mother Teresa, in her Shout Outs, or she’ll quote Scripture, she said.
“The personality of the individual is pretty much how I determine the quote,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll do shouts of love and get well, prayers to individuals that’s been going through an illness for some time, and I’ll put a Scripture in it at the end of it, encouraging them.”
Through it all, Johnson just wants people to feel encouraged and to know they’re loved and somebody out there cares about them, she said.
She doesn’t do it for any kind of recognition, she said, and she noted how Mother Teresa said that while not everybody can do great things, everybody can do small things with great love.
Everybody has a word of encouragement they can give freely to other people, Johnson said.
“If there were more people like you, there’d be a little bit more love,” York’s aunt, Lillie Bryant, 87, said to Johnson. “You show us a lot of love. And that’s what we need.”
“We’re inspired to be an inspiration to others,” Johnson said. “That’s what life is all about.”
