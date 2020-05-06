LAKE JACKSON
The call came out of the blue.
“A few weeks ago during Easter, I was doing a virtual kind of mission trip retreat type thing, and we were trying to figure out a way to serve the public,” Annika Moreno said. “Dennis was, like, the first thing that came to mind because I’d just talked to him a few days before.”
Dennis Young acted as a mentor to Moreno when she was a high school student attending a youth group he taught at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson. They stayed in touch over the years, and she knew he regularly visited 17 senior citizens — some homebound and some in local nursing homes.
When coronavirus put a stop to the in-person visits, and Moreno was looking for a way to give back, she put the two situations together and pitched the idea to Young they could visit with senior citizens through letter writing.
“It shocked me, really, because she called me out of the clear blue sky,” Young said. “When Annika brought that idea to me, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I’d actually written letters myself to all 17 people.”
So they began working together.
Young gave a list of names of those he usually visits to Moreno, along with short bios and some background information about what kind of interactions he’s had with them, and Moreno recruited friends and family members via text message.
“I had about 40 people respond so it was really cool to see my friends want to do something that is literally gonna benefit them in no way — but it will benefit and bring joy to someone else,” she said.
The majority of people responded within minutes, and “were all so willing and just so excited,” Moreno said. “I didn’t have to ask or nudge or anything.”
Even people she doesn’t know have asked to be involved. One of Moreno’s friends in college told a teammate about the project, and the teammate asked if she could write a letter, too, Moreno said.
About 120 letters will be delivered to the 17 senior citizens this month, Moreno said. People have gotten creative: one person used a typewriter to write his letters, multiple others included doodles or drawings, and another turned a printed photo into a puzzle for the recipient to put together.
Something Moreno finds particularly neat is how the letters, which she’s collecting via mail, are coming from all over the United States to reach local seniors.
“Not all of the people who are writing are local,” she said. “A lot of them are in different states, like one of my friends, she lives in Georgia and she’s writing from there. And another one of my friends, he’s in the Air Force and he lives in Oklahoma.
“It has been incredible to see friends and family step up to bring something beautiful to others,” Moreno said.
While the letters should come as a surprise to most of the senior citizens, there was one that Young spoke with first to make sure that she was OK with him sharing some of her story, he said.
“She said, ‘I would be very glad to get such letters,’” Young said.
For his part, he’s proud of Moreno’s project.
“I’m just swelling with pride for what she did,” Young said. “I’m so amazed by it and her friends. It’s a beautiful thing.”
