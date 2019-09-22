LAKE JACKSON — Those who first meet Daniel LeFave might notice the electrodes covering his head, with wires traveling down to a portable battery backpack, but those who talk to him for a few moments likely will walk away remembering his optimism.
"I don't fight against things, really," he said. "Getting mad, that's not going to change anything. I'm a natural optimist. I always have been."
It's been about 15 months since doctors diagnosed LeFave, 35, with glioblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in the brain. LeFave underwent surgery to remove the tumor mass from his brain, and for a brief period of time, things looked promising, he said.
"Everything was great for quite awhile," he said. "For several months, it looked good."
But the cancer cells started to divide and regrow, forcing LeFave to go back to square one and try other treatments, he said.
"I started with the radiation and chemotherapy," he said. "I have gone through several different medications."
The former assistant principal at Bess Brannen Elementary School is now using an Optune device to help stop his brain cancer, he said.
The Optune works to stop the cancer from returning by hitting the cells with a low-intensity electrical field tuned to between microwave and ultrasound frequencies.
The alternating electricity can stop fast-growing cancer cells from dividing and multiplying but doesn’t harm the normal brain cells, LeFave said.
There is no cure for glioblastoma, LeFave said.
"There's not a point where they can say it's gone," he said. "The last MRI showed improvement from the one before."
This has been a difficult battle for him and he had to leave his position at Bess Brannen because of his weakened immune system, LeFave said.
"It was a hard decision because I love Brannen," he said. "It is such a great school. Both my kids are there now."
He isn't sure what will happen next or if he will have to undergo more surgery as a lot of the medications he is on are experimental, LeFave said.
"It all just depends on how it goes," he said. "There is no guarantee with any of the things that it will help. It was a fast-growing tumor and it has continued. It's not just one lump like it was before."
No matter how aggressive the cancer is, friend Rachael Welsh is blown away by LeFave's tenacity and willingness to keep going, she said.
"He is exactly the same," she said. "His mind hasn't been affected at all. He is just the same person that he has always been. He's just as positive and outgoing."
Whether from his colleagues at Brazosport ISD or his friends at Brazosport Center Stages, he is taken aback by all the positivity and local support, LeFave said.
"The support has been amazing throughout this entire process," he said. "Nowhere else that I have lived have I ever had the sense of community that I have here."
He refuses to let his cancer beat him and he will continue to fight, LeFave said.
"Everything is going to be OK because that's how I choose to think about things," he said. "My general state of being is everything is going to be OK. I think that has served me well through this."
There will be a benefit for LeFave and his family 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. For information, email teamlefave@gmail.com
