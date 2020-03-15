Editor's note: Brazos Life sections are printed in advance. Since its printing, the Center for the Arts and Sciences has closed the gallery for the final week of this show because of coronavirus.
CLUTE
Even when artwork doesn’t depict emotion, it can still provoke an emotional response in the viewer. “Curves of Emotion” does both.
Created by pastel artist Carolyn Hancock, “Curves of Emotion” is a portrait exhibition comprising two parts: 28 paintings of women, and 10 paintings of men and boys that Hancock has had some interaction with, she said.
“One of the most interesting, maybe, of the paintings of the men is once called ‘Remembrance,’ of a young man kneeling in front of the Vietnam Wall,” Hancock said.
The man appears to be touching the wall, but the way she painted it is that the people standing behind him are reflected in the shiny surface of the wall, she said.
“It looks almost as if — maybe they’re soldiers who fought,” Hancock said. “Maybe they’re just memories that he has.”
The exhibit is free and runs through March 22 in the Gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. in Clute. This is not the first exhibit Hancock has shown at the center, but it is a particularly high-quality show, said Harry Sargent, the exhibition chairman for the Brazosport Art League.
Hancock works exclusively in pastels, though some of the artwork encompasses creative additions, such as the use of gold leaf, she said. She also combines texture with smoothness for many of her pieces, she said.
“At the end I use a very, very soft pastel stick and press it hard onto some accent places on the painting, and that leaves a heavy stroke or a dab just as if I were using a paintbrush,” Hancock said.
Pastel is a medium that is not as well-known as oil painting or acrylic, though it’s in a Renaissance period right now, Hancock said. With pastel, the colors can be very vibrant or very neutral — however the artist wants to use them, she said.
“I knew Carolyn was a very talented pastel artist,” Sargent said.
Unique to the 28 paintings of women is all of them were modeled by Karen Borne, Hancock’s neighbor.
“She’s extraordinary,” Hancock said of Borne.
Borne and Hancock both researched the life of the person they wanted to portray, and Borne shopped for vintage clothing to represent the era, including wigs and makeup, Hancock said.
“When she came to the house she was totally in costume — and not just in costume, but in character,” Hancock said.
Hancock would then photograph Borne, and “from every angle that I would photograph Karen, she has a different look,” Hancock said.
At the end of each photography session, the two of them would look through the pictures and find the ones that best depicted the emotion they wanted to convey for that particular person, she said.
Because they’d researched the life of the woman, they knew what obstacles she would have had to face to be successful or just to live her everyday life, Hancock said.
“We had to find that not only in Karen’s visualization and connection with that person, but in letting me feel it as well when I started to paint,” Hancock said.
Hancock and Borne began with depicting some of the early Hollywood actresses, such as Jean Harlow and Joan Crawford, and in the second painting she created, Hancock realized it wasn’t just about portraying the beauty of the person, but how life had affected her, she said.
“It was the same with every woman that we portrayed,” Hancock said. “It was looking at what they had had to overcome, and so we went beyond the beauty of her face and into what her emotions would be in her own life — in real life, to her.”
Some of the paintings are modeled after real women, including Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and actress Greta Garbo. Some are intended to recreate poses the women were known for during their careers, without trying to make the painting look like the real person, Hancock said.
“Later, as we got into it, it became — not ‘generic,’ that’s not the right word — but a woman to represent a particular time period,” Hancock said.
The initial inspiration, however, was the glamour of early Hollywood stars, Hancock said. She and Borne wanted to do a small series of black and white paintings based on those stars, but it evolved into something much different, with more paintings and the use of color, Hancock said.
A few of the pieces are done mostly in black and white, giving insight to what Hancock and Borne may have started with.
“Every time you see a show like this, you see in the inner psyche or the emotions of the artist that creates those things,” Sargent said. “So you’re learning about people.”
Learning about people is something that Hancock hopes people can take away from the exhibition. She hopes that when people leave the exhibit, they will be prompted to really listen to the people they meet, listen to what they’re saying, she said.
“People always respond ‘I’m fine’ and it’s not always true,” Hancock said. “When they have seen the emotions that are private moments in the paintings that I’ve done, I hope it will make them understand other people — the average person, the everyday person — has an emotion that they’re not showing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.