CORPUS CHRISTI
LJ residents graduate from A&M-Corpus
Kolin Davis Wade and Zachary Austin Waguespack of Lake Jackson each received their bachelor of science degree during the fall 2019 commencement ceremonies at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
FORT WORTH
Columbia High School graduate honored
Andrea German, a Columbia High School graduate, has been recognized for earning the National Speech and Debate Association’s Academic All-American Award. Fewer than 1 percent of the organization’s 141,000 members earn this award.
German earned superior distinction recognition from the association, maintaining a minimum 3.8 GPA, and demonstrating outstanding leadership and character. This is the culmination of multiple district speech/debate championships, state tournament appearances and a bid to the association’s national tournament last June.
She is a freshman theater major at Texas Wesleyan University.
