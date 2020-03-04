As I sit in all my pain, I am being brave and getting you some delicious recipes you can make and enjoy. I am in pain because Peter brought the trees I bought down in his truck in Houston a couple of weeks ago. And we planted them.
Now, we didn’t plant them like I would have. Oh no. For the peach tree, we had to stick a pole in the ground and measure all around it 18 inches out from the pole so the hole would be perfect. That’s the first time I ever saw that. Then I decided it was my peach tree so I should dig the hole. Wrong. I put the sharpshooter in the ground, stood on it and didn’t make a dent in this clay. So my hero took over and did it so effortlessly; wouldn’t you just know.
Of course, all we who have tried to dig a hole here know it is almost impossible because of the clay. I knew we would have to add something in it so the roots would have a fighting chance. I had no idea what we (Why did I say “we”? I is what I meant) were in for.
We had made a trip to Home Depot and bought bags of soil, mulch and some other organic stuff — I don’t know what you call it — and then he brought some more potting soil from his house. So now, let the fun begin.
He dug the hole, I piled up the clay away from the tree hole so we would have space for all the bags of stuff we bought to be poured in stages. Then we mixed. My efforts were practically useless, but Peter kept telling me what a good job I was doing. I needed all the encouragement I could get by that time.
I know it’s too late to make this story short, so let me say after we planted two trees and he went back home I hobbled in the house and straight to the shower. I let the hot water run on my aching body for a good while then put on my PJs and went straight to the sofa. Peter called later that night to see how it was going. I told him my whole body was in discomfort, and asked where he was when I needed some help to get off the sofa and fall in the bed. He just laughed and said it was good for me. I know he’s right.
He said let’s talk about getting ready for some more plants for summer. I said let’s not!
Here a recipe from Becky that I would love to have a bowl of right now. I love this stuff,
Hi Gin,
I’ve been making this rice pudding lately. Your custard pie recipe made me think of it as that recipe is very similar but no need for a crust. Anyhow, here it is.
Rice Pudding
DIRECTIONS
1 cup minute rice. Prepare per box, 3 cups cream (or milk), 1 cup milk, 2/3 cup raisins. Scald.
Beat six eggs then add 2/3 cup sugar, 1 (plus) teaspoon vanilla, 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
Add milk mixture to beaten egg mixture, stirring constantly so egg doesn’t cook. Then add the cooked rice.
Butter the container; I used 11-by-7-inch oval container. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Stir every 15 minutes.
This is great for breakfast. We nuke it for a minute and then add milk to it. Plus, it’s great when you have company over. They can just get up and plop some of this into a bowl while you’re still in bed. No joke.
Becky,
You are so right about “no joke.” That’s the only kind of company to have. I am not an early riser, so my company has to be to be like my plants — they need to learn how to survive around here on their own. That is until I decide I want to watch the sun come up at around 9:30 or so.
You know, Peter may have ruined that theory for me. I better take very good care of the trees we (he) planted. As hard as he worked planting them (one was a lime tree, better known as a beer tree), I better try everything I can to keep them alive.
Thanks for the good recipe and the morning company being able to plop this pudding in a bowl and nuke it. Just make sure they know to nuke it. You know nukers are like rocket science.
Here is another delicious recipe from our Becky. Hope you enjoy it. Here is her one word description for this one: Delicious!
Spinach-Artichoke Hearts Dip
INGREDIENTS
2 cans artichoke hearts
1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
1/2 cup mayo
1 1/2 cups Parmesan cheese
10-ounce frozen spinach (thaw and squeeze liquid out)
1/2 onion, diced
DIRECTIONS
Sauté diced onion. Add squeezed spinach; stir until heated, then cool spinach mixture.
Drain artichokes; cut in half, put in large bowl. Add cheese, mayo, Parmesan, spinach, salt and pepper.
Grease 7-by-11-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Serve hot with tortilla chips on the side.
Thank you, Becky, for the no-brainier. My sore arms sure appreciate it, not to mention my aching legs and back. Well, let’s just cut to the chase and say, my whole body!
