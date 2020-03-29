75 YEARS AGO
Brazoria County’s popular and dynamic Tax Assessor and Collector, J.R. Gayle, Jr., sprung a surprise on his friends and acquaintances Tuesday, when he turned in to the Commissioners Court his resignation as County tax assessor and collector in order to accept a somewhat similar position with the Brazosport Independent School District at Freeport.
Taking office the first of January 1939, he has made a wonderful record as assessor and collector for Brazoria County, finding — heretofore unrendered and unassessed values, and now will step out May 15 to take a better job at increased pay.
Receiving $4,500 as County Assessor and Collector, he will receive $5,000 at Freeport the first year, and $5,500 beginning the second year.
He will be business manager as well as assessor and collector of the 35 million dollar school district, embracing Freeport, Velasco, Clute and Lake Jackson.
50 YEARS AGO
It was a roundabout process that put “Brazoswood” on the city ballot as a proposed new name for Clute. It gives voters the most controversial of the different issues Brazosport cities will vote on Saturday.
Any chance of name has citizens who are for and against, though those in favor of some form of change appear in the majority. In addition, the name “Brazoswood” is controversial in itself.
The City Council did not propose the change, although all members in the past favored change of a name. Putting the change to a vote was the mandate of a signature petition.
The reason many favor a change is a contention for a long time that Clute is a “funny sounding” name.
15 YEARS AGO
ANGLETON — Before the crowd could fully soak up Angleton’s latest attraction, Clara Rodgers was already steps ahead of the rest, burning calories at a brisk pace.
“We saw it go up from the very beginning,” Rodgers said while walking on the treadmill. “It’s very nice.”
Before the Angleton Recreation Center opened, Rodgers’ husband, Paul, would walk through the streets of Angleton. Now, the two are opting for treadmills at the center, which officially opened to the public Friday.
As Rodgers used the treadmill, 3-year-old Colton Dierlam’s feet quickly pattered up and down as he danced. His mother picked up information about becoming members at the recreation center.
“It’s really nice,” Ilea Moore said. “We’re trying to hurry up and sign up, so we can get into the pool.”
Moments earlier, people gathered at 1601 N. Valderas, where the new 35,000-square-foot recreation center stands, for a ceremony and ribbon cutting. Ground was broken for the center, which features a pool, gym, exercise area and meeting rooms, in December 2003.
“It’s a day we’ve all been waiting for since the half-cent sales tax passed,” Angleton Mayor Matt Sebesta said.
In 2000, voters approved the tax, which is overseen by the City Council-appointed Angleton Better Living Corp.
“This facility and maintenance and operations are 100 percent funded by the half-cent sales tax,” Sebesta said. “This is truly a gift for the community from the community.”
