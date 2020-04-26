75 years ago
W. J. Van London, of Houston, state highway district engineer of District 12, appeared before the Commissioners’ Court last week and discussed with the court post-war lateral roads that could qualify for 100 percent federal aid.
He told the court that Brazoria County would be entitled to an allotment of 40 miles of lateral road after the war, but all the roads that would make up the total of 40 miles must connect with or tie into a state highway. The State Highway Department would maintain these roads at its own expense after the government had built them at its expense, Mr. Van London said.
The roads will not be concrete, but will be of a substantial construction, such as gravel or shell base with asphalt topping.
The Stratton Ridge road, former state highway, has been marked as one of the roads to be constructed or re-constructed by the federal government and maintained by the state.
The government is ready to begin these roads as soon as the last gun is fired, which may be tomorrow or not for several years to come.
Surfaced lateral roads is one of Brazoria County’s greatest needs, and the thought of setting 40 miles of these roads without a cent to build or a cent to maintain is a very pleasant thought.
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — Hundreds of voters in the city’s three voting precincts may have to vote by affidavit this Saturday.
Names on voter registration lists for the precincts are apparently badly mixed, County Democratic Chairman Harmon Hoot said.
He said he had gotten a complaint earlier from E.S. Sansom, Precinct 22 chairman, that something was wrong with the lists.
Then at his instruction classes for election officials Monday, Hoot was told that as many as 300 residents of Precinct 27 may be on the Precinct 27 registration lists. Some Precinct 22 names appear to be mixed also, Hoot said.
Also, Hoot said there is some mixing of Lake Jackson names with Alvin Precincts 25 and 26.
The best bet for Saturday’s primary, Hoot said, is for each voter to determine which precinct he lives in. If his registration receipt shows the correct number, fine — vote in the usual manner.
If the registration receipt is wrong. Hoot said, the voter should show up at the correct voting place anyhow, Hoot said, and vote there, regardless of whether his name is on the registration lists there or not.
If a person lives in Precinct 27, Hoot said, he should vote in the Precinct 27 voting place. Before voting, he must sign an affidavit that he lives in that precinct, if he finds his certificate on the registration list us wrong.
For those who might be in doubt about the precinct they live in there, is a large city map posted in the lobby at City Hall. It has the precinct boundaries shown on it.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — Brazoria County commissioners approved a tax abatement Thursday that will give Dow Chemical Co. an estimated $3.1 million tax break over the next seven years.
The company is considering modernizing one of its light hydrocarbon units that produces ethylene, a key raw material for other units at the Freeport plant. The project will cost an estimated $190 million.
The plant still must be approved by Dow’s board before construction starts, but modernization will allow the company to retain 38 of the 42 people currently employed in Freeport, according to the company’s abatement application.
The plant was built in 1973 and the modernization is needed to reduce ozone-causing emissions, which is required by the federal Clean Air Act.
“Part of the investment is to make sure we can meet regulatory requirements on volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides,” said David Winder, a spokesman for Dow.
The eight-county Houston-Galveston area, which includes Brazoria County, must reduce ozone levels by 2007 or risk the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal highway funds and even stricter regulations.
