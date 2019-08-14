Here is another tried and true recipe from Becky. Sounds good to me. I haven’t met a chicken salad I haven’t liked yet. This is a new one for me, but good I bet —especially if it comes from Becky!
Hi Gin,
This chicken salad is perfect for the hot weather, you can just pick up a roasted chicken from the store to make it easy. The little package of mai fun rice sticks puff up immediately in the hot oil … delish. I used to eat this once a week at a restaurant near where I worked; it’s addicting.
Chinese Chicken Salad with Maifun
INGREDIENTS
1 pound cooked chicken (shredded/sliced thin)
2 ounces maifun (Chinese noodles)
1 head lettuce, shredded
4 stalks green onions, chopped
2 teaspoons white sesame seeds, toasted.
Dressing
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon MSG
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 teaspoons vinegar.
DIRECTIONS
Deep fry mai fun in hot oil or until lightly browned. Combine chicken with salad ingredients and toss with salad dressing just before serving. Serve cold. Be sure to mix well all dressing ingredients.
Easy Homemade Blueberry Cobbler
INGREDIENTS
Blueberry Mixture
6 cups fresh blueberries
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.
Dough Mixture
1/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
6 tablespoons cold butter, cubed
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon Turbinado sugar
1/4 cup chopped pecans.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine blueberries, 1/4 cup sugar, cornstarch, 2 tablespoons water, lemon zest and juice.
Spoon blueberry mixture into prepared dish.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt.
Using a fork or a pastry blender, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Add cream, stirring gently just until a dough forms. Tear dough into 3-inch pieces and arrange over blueberry mixture.
Sprinkle dough with pecan pieces and Turbinado sugar. Bake until dough is lightly browned. About 30 minutes.
Serve warm, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Thanks, Becky, for the recipes.
I’m just supposin’ you could make this cobbler with most fruits! It’s certainly easy enough.
Hi Miss Gin,
I have two baking tips.
The first one: I have a gas oven, sometimes the bottom gets too dark when I bake bread or cookies. I learned from America’s Test Kitchen that putting a second pan under the one you’re using will fix that. It does.
The other one: I use an old spice shaker to dust my countertop surface with flour when baking cookies or bread. I’ve never seen anybody else do it.
It also works for sprinkling on a bit of flour when making gravy.
Best, Mara.
P.S. I’m enjoying my convertible; it’s nice weather before 11 a.m.
Mara,
Those are two great ideas. I really like the one about putting an extra pan with the other one to keep cookies from getting to brown on the bottom. You are brilliant for watching America’s Test Kitchen.
You get up and out before 11 a.m.? I’m just then thinking of “maybe I need to do something.”
I’m enjoying my convertible too, even with the top up. Surely it will be cool some time and be convertible weather for me, which will be maybe sometime in September.
I don’t put the top down in the dark of the night; too scary! And don’t you do it either. Just sayin’, with all the crazies out there, who knows. Stop at a stoplight and someone could be in the car with you in a split second.
Well, gotta go and get dressed up and go to dinner with a bunch of women. Betting we can clear the room in about 10 minutes!
