75 years ago
T-Bone, a long and lanky turtle, built for speed, led a field of 200 varied colored turtles over the finish line Thursday night to win for Truman Bown a purse of $125.
The turtle derby, a special feature of the highly successful 1944 Freeport Lions Club Street Carnival, proved a popular event.
T-Bone demonstrated his fleet-of-foot maneuvers to the big crowd in the third heat, which was good for $25. He came back in the finals to add $100 to his night’s efforts.
Wynkil, No. 87, owned by Kilgore Collier, won the first heat. Joe Lo, No. 123, won for Earl Herthe second heat and $25. T-Bone, No. 172, breezed in the third heat, and Going Jesse, No. 218, lived up to his name in the fourth, much to the delight of Dr. George D. Reeves. Little Leon, No. 255, won for Leon Ulrich $25 in the fifth heat. Ko-Ko, No. 280, owned by Carl Vaughan III, won the sixth and final heat.
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — Everett Stovall, a young attorney who grew up here and is now a member of a Freeport law firm, is the new city judge.
Stovall was appointed by a unanimous vote of the City Council Monday and sworn in immediately by Mayor Jack Reid, who labeled the judge’s position as “probably the most important in city government.”
Reid had been serving as judge during the interim since the death of longtime Judge Z.B. Lee.
The mayor said he found Stovall to be “a very sincere young man.” He said the Council had spent considerable time in talking with applicants and evaluating them.
“I couldn’t more highly recommend anyone than Everett Stovall,” Reid said in asking for a motion for the appointment. It came from Councilman Doug Bennett, was seconded by P.A. Angenend and approved unanimously.
Stovall was sworn in immediately and left the Council meeting to go to the courtroom and make preparations for holding his first court tonight. Mayor Reid, in expressing his feeling about the judge’s position, stressed that since city court was often the first experience a citizen had with his country’s judicial system, the impression made was an important one.
“They, and especially the young people, need to go away witth a good opinion — the feeling that justice and serious consideration as opposed to a mass production thing have been involved,” he continued.
Stovall is a Brazosport High School graduate and holds BBA, LLB and juris doctorate degrees from Baylor University. In 1963, he joined the Freeport law firm now known as Stone, Davis and Stovall. He and his wife and one child live in Lake Jackson.
15 years ago
SURFSIDE BEACH — A $1 million state grant has cemented the village’s plans to install a new system of beach protection that proved itself during Florida’s barrage of hurricanes this year.
The grant, announced by the Texas General Land Office on Monday, will go toward putting stair-stepped tubing on about a mile of the beach, from the jetties to Whelk Street. The system, known as ProTecTube, will be buried and create a dune system in front of 400 homes and the surrounding infrastructure, according to the land office. GLO officials called it the biggest beach-building effort in the state.
“It’s going to make a major, visible difference on the beach,” Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison said.
The shape of the tubes deflects waves upward, unlike the more common circular tubes, such as those at Treasure Island. Critics of the circular tubes have said they actually aggravate erosion around them, a problem corrected by the design of ProTecTube.
“It doesn’t have the scouring effect some of the more traditional sand socks do,” Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson said.
Work on the project should begin Jan. 1, Davison said. Once the tubes are in place, the beach nourishment, 150,000 cubic yards of sand, goes in behind it.
