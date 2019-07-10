Kevin Keith Burns
Shout out to Ann Johnson for all of her hard work helping to organize the Fishin’ Fiesta. Shout out to Darrell Powell for all of his hard work behind the scenes at the weigh station keeping up with all of the registration, lead changes and entering everything on the website, keeping the website up to date with the leaderboard changes. Thanks to Alisha Lewis for all of your help at the weigh station. Thanks to Gloria Powell for all of your help and for keeping us fed at the scales. Shout out to Chris Motley for doing a great job with the barbecue cook-off. Thanks to Tom Pearson and Ken Tyner for all of y’alls. But most of all, thanks to all of those who fished in the Fiesta and made it a great event.
Desiree Pearson
Shout out to our grandson, Brendan Brimage, for catching the largest fish in the Fiesta, a grouper 209.5 pounds!
Dianna Tamez
Congratulations Gloriana P. for placing third in the Fishin’ Fiesta Kids Hamburger Cook-off Contest. You also took home first place back in 2017. Your five-year run has come to an end this year due to age limits. We are so proud of you and we were delighted to see you in the front-page article in Sunday’s paper. Your birthday is coming up July 28, and we salute you, mija, for all your accomplishments. #TeamTamez
Jennifer Chapa
Shout out to my husband for starting his own business and taking care of our family. You’re doing an amazing job. We see all your hard work, even if we don’t always tell you, but we are so proud of you. We love you so much. Love, your wife and kids.
Brittany Sheffield
Ryan Shifflett loves fishing. He turned 8 today and got three brand-new fishing poles and two new tackle boxes.
Sandra Farris
West Columbia Boy Scout Troop 553 want to congratulate Jordan Farris, Justin Flenker and Dawayne Ruth for achieving Eagle Scout, the highest honor is Scouting.
Delma Henry
To my son Rene Abrego for his service in the Marines. And happy birthday July 3.
Larry Guthrie
Thank you, Jewell Simon, for your friendship the last four years. May the rest of your life be everything you wish it to be. Love ya, my friend.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love to the ushers of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for togetherness and respect during the installation of our Pastor and wife, the Rev. and Sister Joseph Mayes, no greater love.
Donna Oakes Shetters
To my twin sister, Dinah, I am sorry we have not been as close lately since momma passed, but I am thankful for your service in the Navy and I am thankful for you, Twister (twin sister). I love you more.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to Mother Joyce Randon on her 82nd birthday. Mother Randon is a very dedicated and delightful member of the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, where the Rev. Donnell Johnson is the Angel of the House. When God looks at you, He sees a beautiful woman, a temple worthy of His Spirit. He sees your vitreous life and your Godly attitudes. He sees a person whose heart is fully committed to His will and purpose. He sees an inner beauty. Much joy and happiness to you and we pray God’s choice blessings upon you as you enjoy your birthday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.