SHREVEPORT, LA.
Wilkinson makes Dean’s list
Jaymee Wilkinson of Brazoria was among 228 students who earned a place on the Dean’s List at Centenary College for the fall semester.
The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the spring semester.
MADISON, WIS.
2 locals earn Dean’s List
Nick Karjala of Lake Jackson and Emma Blunt of Pearland both earned a place on the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin at Madison for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
WACO
Baylor honors local students
Several Brazoria County residents make Dean’s Academic Honor Roll at Baylor University for the fall semester. To be placed on the Dean’s Honor List, students must be Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Alvin: Cassidy Thies, College of the Arts and Sciences
Angleton: Emily Jane Lesh, School of Education
Brazoria: Luz V. Acuna Contreras, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
Jesse Jean Martinez, College of Arts and Sciences.
Lake Jackson: Cheyanne J. Eisenmann, Rachel Ann Gambrel and Madison Nikole Waddill, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
Amanda Mae Ellis, College of Arts and Sciences.
Justis McKeehan Massie, School of Engineering and Computer Science.
Manvel: Grace H. Chen and Aubrey Nicole Condon, College of Arts and Sciences.
Ashley Sara Divver, Hankamer School of Business.
Richwood: Sarah Hosack, College of Arts and Sciences.
Rosharon: Joshua R Mack, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
WEST HAVEN, CONN.
Local on Dean’s List
Jalynn Finnie of Manvel has been placed on the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 at the University of New Haven.
LINDSBORG, KAN.
Martinez on Honor Roll
Alex A. Martinez of Pearland secured one of 274 spots on the Academic Dean’s Honor Roll at Bethany College for the fall semester of 2019.
HAYS, KAN.
Alvin, LJ students lauded
Victoria Wright of Alvin, an agricultural business major, and Heather Ann Schlitzkus of Lake Jackson, a sociology major, earned a place on the honor roll for the fall semester at Fort Hays State.
To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
OMAHA
Resident makes Dean’s List
Susana Bosompim of Pearland attends the College of Saint Mary and made the Dean’s list for the fall 2019 period.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.
LONGVIEW
Funk, Steinman achieve Dean’s List recognition
Alexia Funk of Lake Jackson and Jacob Steinman of Rosharon earned a spot on the Dean’s List at LeTourneau University for fall 2019.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the entire semester.
Alicia Elder of Pearland earned a spot on the school’s President’s List by achieving a perfect 4.0 gpa.
