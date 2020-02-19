Deborah Grice
Happy Valentine’s Day to my grandbabies, Ke’Asia, Quincy, A’via, KyAnna, Cory, Cameron, Jaela, LeAndra, Jayden, Jace, Jeremiah, Kami. Love Grandma.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of affection and birthday blessings to Joseph Moore Sr., Josephine Johnson, Sheila Gaston, Brenda Johnson and Collette Johnson on their birthdays. We praise God for all of you being very honorable and heartfelt congregants of the Zion Temple AME Church Family, where the Rev. Mark Jackson is the shepherd of the house. We appreciate all of your endeavors to make our homes, communities and church a place of honor. Thank you for sharing your gifts and talents to support humankind. An abundance of love to each of you as you continue to guard your heart and mind with peace from above.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love to Mrs. Alma Hobbs Spears, a very loving, caring and dedicated member of Israel Chapel A.M.E Church on your birthday. May God keep on blessing you.
CK Millsap
Many thanks to another valued supporter, Zachry Industrial, for your generous contribution to A Night In The Spotlight. April 4, 2020, is going to be an exciting night for our peace officers and special needs kids. Huge shout out to the Zachry employees who are volunteering their time and talents to help us out this year. We appreciate you!
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love and blessings to my beautiful, loving, caring and thoughtful daughter Sandra Dunlap on her birthday Feb. 16. May God continue to bless and keep you. Love your Mama.
CK Millsap
Many thanks to TopCoat, Donna and Kenny Hayes, for supporting A Night In The Spotlight. We appreciate your giving to our amazing event. It is going to be exciting.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love and appreciation to Seniors on the Move in Angleton. Dec. and Sis Charles Johnson, Dec. Sorrell, Dec. and Sis J.D Amboree, Alma Spears, Dora Culberson, Audrey Dixon, my daughter, Sandra Dunlap, all of my friends that shared the day Family and Friend with me. I always enjoy you. God is love and you are too.
Theresa Cravey
Happy Valentine’s Day and happy birthday Piper. Love, Mom, Dad and McKenna
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a dynamic educator and one of God’s most gracious women, Vanessa Mathis. Vanessa is a woman of distinction at the Jerusalem Baptist Church and the Rev. Darrell James is the anointed pastor. Your thoughtful ways and your kinds expressions of health and healing to others is by far one of your greatest attributes. Our prayer to you is that God will continue to smile upon your life. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. I Corinthians 13:4
Amanda Keating
Cameron Keating, cupid sure knew what he was doing when his arrow struck me with your love! Thank you babe for loving me and all of the conditions that come with me. You’re a great man; what can I say? I’ll love you forever and ever amen. The father that you are to the two amazing boys is like no other.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a sensational and much-loved woman of God on her 80th birthday, Eliza Lewis Smith. Thank you for implementing and speaking words of wisdom into our lives. You have overshadowed us with your love down through the years and shown us that the most important things in the world are “family” and “love.” May God continue to engulf you with long life and peace is our prayer.
CK Millsap
Huge thanks to Octavio Tijernia, Corey Townsend, Scott Townsend, Sandy Stamps, Lynda Glasgow, Mark Barta, Kevin Mitchell and Mason Mitchell for your generous donation to A Night In The Spotlight. Our special kids are going to have a red carpet night April 4. You all are awesome. Thank you, thank you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of adoration a nd birthday blessings to a devoted father and a devote man of God, Nate Moore Sr. Nate is a proud member of the St. Paul Baptist Church and the Rev. L.C. Dews is the angel of the house. We commend you for your persevering love for your family and for others. You have always been a shining light of affection and we take this opportunity on your birthday to let you know how much we honor and appreciate you. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” Maya Angelou
CK Millsap
Shout out to Cindy Suggs and BASF for your generous donation to A Night In The Spotlight. Thanks to sponsors like you, the bright lights will be shining on our peace officers and special needs kids on April 4, 2020. It will truly be a spotlight night. You guys are terrific; we appreciate you.
