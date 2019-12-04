Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to God’s chosen vessels of praise, Mary Johnson, JoAnn Scott, Dr. Chelsea Williams, Bessie Jammer and Minister Debra Spencer. We give God the glory for the great things that He has done in each of your lives and for the empowerment and inspiration you bring to so many people. God grant you many more years of overflowing blessings. Savor every moment, for life is not measured by the number of breaths that we take, but by the moments that take our breath.
Chuck Best
Giving thanks to my beautiful wife, Angel Best, and my daughter, Ally Best!! I’m so thankful for both of you and all of my family.
Debbie Lopeman
I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you God for my wonderful husband, Mike. He takes such good care of me and my babies. Thank you for my baby girls, Holly and Shanon. They are truly a gift from God. He has blessed me with the most wonderful daughters. Thank you for my grandbabies, Jacey and Clay, and my great-grandbabies, Maddie, Ky and Vialahni. God also blessed me with my wonderful parents … I lost my dad this year. He and Mom were married 71 years. She is still here at age 86 and I am so thankful for having them as long as I have. And they gave me a sister, Linda, and a brother, Bobby. We have all been so blessed. Thank you God.
Eddie Dean Norris
So thankful for my family and friends who are always there for me. I love ya. May God bless you and your family always.
Angel Best
So thankful for my husband, Chuck Best, and all that he does for our family. Also, want to give a shout out to Ally Best for becoming a mature adult. Love both of you.
Susan Swanner Parker
I am thankful for a loving, caring family and friends, and all the blessings I’ve been given over the past year. God is so good!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and gratitude to Agatha Sanchez, David Stine and Jones Rivers Cookers, schools, churches and the beautiful bouquet of volunteers who hosted the ninth annual Sweeny Thanksgiving Feast. Love and unity is the doorway through which the human soul passes from selfless to service, and from solitude to kinship with all mankind. Life is all about lifting others up, for that is the best exercise that helps to build human character and compassion. May God continue to shine His light of love upon each of you is our prayer.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and blessings to Pastor Melvin Johnson, First Lady Sheena Johnson, deacons and all the faithful congregants of the Heart of Christ Community Church who celebrated their 22nd Homecoming. Additional notes of love to Minister Ronald Hogan of Brazos Pointe Fellowship Church, who sounded forth the trumpet of God’s divine word. We pray God’s divine grace and continued mercy upon each of you. “We are bound to thank God always for you … your faith grows exceedingly, and the charity of every one of you all toward each other abounds.” 2 Thessalonians 1:3
