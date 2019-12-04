LAKE JACKSON
T he Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Tour of Homes offers a chance to get in the spirit of the season and find inspiration for decorating ideas while viewing some of the most beautiful homes in the area.
This year’s tour will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and participants can start at any of the four homes. There also will be refreshments, live music and a chance to win a 55-inch flat-screen TV from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gateway Mortgage Group, 207 That Way, Suite C.
“We’ve got four beautiful homes decorated to the hilt,” said Sandra Shaw, president and CEO of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce. “I’m always excited when we have people open up their homes for people to go through them. It’s so gracious of them, and we truly appreciate it.”
Featured properties this year will be 236 Creekside Lane in Lake Jackson, owned by Gregg and Michele Smith; 101 Teakwood Street in Lake Jackson, owned by Dwain and Larry Kay Vardeman; 22 Bayou Road in Lake Jackson, owned by Stacy Stanley; and 202 Bentwater Lane in Clute, which is the model property for Anglia Homes in the Woodshore subdivision.
Houses are suggested by the event committee. Sometimes people call and ask for their homes to be included in the tour, but more often than not, the Chamber is the one to request the use of the home, Shaw said.
The Chamber showcases different houses each year.
“We try to do different types of homes,” Shaw said. “Some older, some newer. We want a variety.”
Tours are hosted by the chamber of commerce instead of the homeowners. Jeannette Merritt from Gateway Mortgage has chaired the event for the past several years, and members of the event committee she puts together are in charge of one property each, she said. They meet with the homeowners to see the home and decide how many volunteers they’ll need to help host and facilitate the tour, she said.
“Every volunteer receives a ticket to tour the homes as well,” Merritt said.
The event will be a fun way to kick off the Christmas season, and to give people decorating ideas, Merritt said.
The home at 101 Teakwood will be fully decorated inside and out for the holiday, owner Larry Kay Vardeman said.
“Every room has something in it,” she said.
Christmas is her favorite holiday, and while she does decorate for other occasions throughout the year, it’s the only one she decorates the whole house for, she said.
Vardeman isn’t decorating for the Holiday Homes Tour in particular, according to Deborah Janak from LJ Flower Co.
“We’ve been doing things for her for the last four or five years, and it’s something that she always does. It’s something she does just for her family.”
Not all of the homes will be as decked out as 101 Teakwood, but guests should find them no less impressive.
The home at 202 Bentwater Lane will only have the interior decorated for the tour, save for a few small accents at the entry, said Tony Tsokos of Anglia Homes. Inside, there will be a 9-foot Christmas tree downstairs and accents in the dining room and family room. There will also be another 5-foot Christmas tree upstairs in the game room, he said.
“We’re really excited about being a part of it this year, and hope that we can be a part of it in the upcoming years as well,” Tsokos said. “We’re really looking forward to feedback from the people that visit.”
Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase at Carriage Flowers, LJ Flower Co., Tammie’s Touch and TBT Real Estate, all located in downtown Lake Jackson. Tickets can also be purchased at the Chamber office at 300 Abner Jackson Parkway in Lake Jackson, or at any of the houses during the event.
Proceeds from the event will be put into the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce’s general fund, which funds the projects, committees and issues it looks at for the business community throughout the year, Shaw said.
“I hope that people in our community realize what a fun hometown tradition this is,” Merritt said. “I’m so thankful we’ve got people in our community willing to open their homes to inspire others to get ready for Christmas.”
