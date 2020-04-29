WEST COLUMBIA
Clarissa Petteway is saddened by the idea of how many experiences this year’s high school seniors are missing.
“When all of this started happening — all the COVID, and the canceling of events and school — the first thing I thought of was, ‘Wow, I could not imagine if my senior year was just completely taken away from me,’” she said. “Much less, ‘I’m playing my last year of sports and out of nowhere I don’t get to finish that.’”
Such is the reality for high school seniors across Brazoria County. Knowing that, Petteway wanted to do something for those students, so she created the Brazoria County Adopt-A-Senior group on Facebook.
In the two weeks since its creation, the group has grown to more than 2,000 members and more than 700 senior submissions, Petteway said. She’s gone through and posted more than 400 submissions to the group, but there are still more coming in, she said. More than 300 of those seniors already have been adopted.
She’s only uploading about 30 to 40 seniors’ names and pictures to the group at a time so she can keep track of who has and has not yet been adopted through an Excel spreadsheet.
Under the group’s announcements page, there is a Google form seniors can use to submit their information to Petteway. They can then email a photo to her at clarissa.petteway@gmail.com. Parents and students are asked to coordinate who will send the information to eliminate duplicate submissions.
“I’m doing what I can to make sure that none of the seniors are getting skipped over or forgotten,” Petteway said.
Once somebody has successfully adopted a senior, Petteway sends them the form the student filled out, which includes information such as favorite color, snack and hobbies, she said. They’re asked to just get the student a small gift or to do something to show the student people in the community are thinking about them, Petteway said.
“We care about them and we’re sorry that their senior year isn’t going anywhere close to how they would’ve planned it to have gone,” she said. “I want to let them know that even though their senior year hasn’t gone the way they’d planned or gone the way they’d seen previous years go, they still have time once this is all over to make their final memories with their friends before everyone leaves.”
One issue that has arisen is with seniors being submitted to more than one Adopt-A-Senior group, so those wishing to adopt a senior in the Brazoria County group are urged to check first whether the student has been adopted in another group. While Petteway tried to keep track of that at first, she doesn’t have access to some of the other groups, she said.
“I was so blown away by the kindness movement she’s created,” Kristina Booth said of Petteway. “I felt like we need that right now.”
Booth has helped Petteway get the word out by sharing the site and has helped answering questions so Petteway can spend more of her time uploading seniors, Petteway said.
Booth has adopted a senior at her alma mater, Angleton High School, she said.
Those wishing to adopt a senior can do so by commenting on the post. Booth suspects there are people like her who want to adopt a student who they might have more of a connection to.
A couple of police departments have reached out to ask about adopting seniors who want to go into law enforcement, while a mom reached out to ask if any of the senior girls will soon be moms, because she was a young mom herself, Petteway said.
As well as fostering new connections, the group has sparked some old ones, too.
One person said they randomly picked a senior to sponsor, and it turned out their dads were friends more than 20 years ago, Petteway said.
“It’s really hard to adopt a senior and I think it’s the best problem Clarissa has,” Booth said. “She posts the seniors and you have to act so incredibly fast or you don’t get one. I love that aspect of it so much.”
Petteway is overwhelmed at the positive response.
“I just would’ve never guessed that it was gonna get this big,” Petteway said. “My phone is just constantly ‘Ding, ding, ding!’ I had to turn off my Facebook notifications because it’s just going crazy.”
From Booth’s perspective, the point of Adopt-A-Senior is to give them something to encourage them, she said.
“Some of them may be going into college, maybe taking a gap year or still be undecided, so when you take something away from them, which is the end of the school year … you kind of create an uncertainty for them,” she said.
If the Adopt-A-Senior movement can help create a support system to show the students that their community is behind them, they will be able to grow on that and build on that love, Booth said.
