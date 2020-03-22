Linda Sharlow sent me the cutest picture of their three four-legged babies. She has sent me pictures of them laying on the sofa in their clothes taking a nap, but this one was new as the three cuties were outside.
“This is what my guys do when they are not napping inside,” she said It’s a picture of the cuties on the lawn furniture taking a nap all dressed up. That’s what happens around here. Only difference is, I’m usually right there with them.
Let me exclude Bentley. He does lay with Emily and Doblo, and of course me, when he is not busy tossing his skunk and his baby (stuffed black-and-white puppy) all around the house and seeing if there is anything new he hasn’t checked out before. He is a busy boy!
The other pictures Linda sends me are pictures of the new baby sheep that are born on their ranch in Round Rock. The latest are twins of different colors. The subject line: Two newest sheep. They are almost as cute as puppies.
“Puddin’ is the brown one. Pie is the black one,” she said. “He has a dollop of meringue on his tail. After a while you run out of names!”
Their mother is Cher and their father is BillyBob. (Gin here: Linda, where was Sonny while Cher was fooling around with BillyBob?).
Linda also gave us a little hint for our cornbread that goes so well with our homemade soup.
“Your soup recipe reminded me there is nothing better than a pot of soup and some cornbread. I add some chopped jalapenos to my cornbread mixture. Stay healthy!” she wrote.
Linda,
Thanks for all the pictures of your babies that stay in the house and wear clothes, and the ones who are roaming around outside in their fenced in area. And, the hint about chopped jalapeño pepper in cornbread. I love jalapeño peppers. and why I didn’t think to do that is maddening.
Oh yes, now I remember. One reason I didn’t do it was Peter was here, and he wouldn’t dare eat anything hot. I think I have spoiled him too much. But, then, he has spoiled me, too. He always has a list of to-do things he wants to get done around here. Think I’m gonna try to hang on to this one!
I have never been more conscious of my age than I am right now. I do not think of myself as “elderly,” but the news keeps telling me that I am. I’ll believe it while this virus is doing its thing, but as soon as it’s over and all we “elderly” folks have survived it, I am going back to the “down side of middle aged.” And you are going to do the same thing.
I know you are tired of hearing this, but please wash your hands. Sing the happy birthday song three times, and wash those hands briskly and often. What’s 20 seconds versus getting this virus?
Most importantly try not to touch your face. Wearing a face mask serves a couple of purposes, it will remind you to not touch your face, and that includes your eyes.
We’ll get through this if everyone will use good sense. If you are sick, please stay home. It really isn’t fair to the folks who work around you to give them what you have.
For the first time of writing this column, I am going to tell you this is something you do not want to share!
Let’s have a recipe from Zatarain’s for Etouffie. They even make a Etouffie base to make this dish a no-brainer.
Etouffee is a classic Creole and Cajun dish of smothered shrimp or crawfish with rice. One box of Zatarain’s Etouffee Base has all the seasoning you need; just add shrimp or crawfish and you’ll have your no-brainer.
Etouffee
INGREDIENTS
Zatarain’s Etouffee Base
Prepare Etouffee with our choice of 1 pound of peeled shrimp, crab meat or crawfish tails.
Stove top Directions
Mix 2 1/2 cups water, Etouffee Base, 2 tablespoons tomato paste and 2 tablespoons butter or margarine in 3-quart saucepan until well-blended and lumps are dissolved. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover.
Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in shrimp. Cover. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink, stirring occasionally. Serve over cooked rice.
How easy was that? Thanks to the fine folks at Zatarain’s for allowing me to use all of their recipes.
