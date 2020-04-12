I had just gotten my hair cut before all this mess started. Now I have decided to not cut it myself. Sylvia would be so proud of me for making that decision. Sylvia would be the nice lady that has cut my hair for a million years at least. What I have decided to do is let it grow until this nightmare is over and see how long it gets. It seems like since I have made that decision it has completely quit growing. So it will still be sorta short when this is over, but I know it will look strange because of the layers on very short hair. Who knows? It may be a trend-setting style. Stranger things!
And speaking of hair, my pint-size poodle, Bentley, is beginning to look like a gallon-size poodle. His hair is making him look like he is fat and nothing but hair. I’m not cutting his hair either. I don’t think either one of us could survive that. So, just like his very sweet mama we will have to wait till we can get to the pros.
Peter called me and was in shock when he showed up at the place he gets his hair cut to find they were closed. I told him not to worry, I can cut it. I have seen it done before. Can you believe it? He declined the offer. Oh well, it’s his loss. It would have been free.
My sweet young neighbor on one side of me told me while we were talking over the fence yesterday that she has started a garden with her two girls. She said they loved it, and it was keeping them a little busy tending the garden. What a great idea. Some others have said after two weeks of home schooling, their kids had graduated. I’m so thankful of not having to homeschool any kids. They would return back to school complete idiots. How they do things these days is above my head. And I’ll be darned if I am going to have some second-grader tell me how to operate my computer when I have a problem.
n n n
I got a funny email the other day of this mother sitting in her car. She said, “Got in the car to get away from those blank, blank kids.” If anyone has any good ideas to keep the peace with these little people, please let me know and I’ll print it for all the households who have school-aged kids who are driving you around the bend.
Back in the good old days, I used to go outside and do yard work when the kids were home for the summer. Do you think I was interrupted by any of my kids bothering me? That would be a BIG NO.
n n n
I now have to clean my own house, and I’m not liking it. First of all, I let my girls go a while ago. As a matter of fact, it was right before they announced the stay-at-home thing. I don’t know what I was thinking. I guess they made it look so easy even I could do it after a long time of not doing it. Well, I’m doing just enough so if anyone should come they don’t have to get a tetanus shot to come in.
The thing I hate the very most is changing the sheets on my big bed. Vacuuming is not a problem with Jeeves doing the dreaded job. Jeeves is of course the Roomba iRobot. I do have to vacuum with the big vacuum every so often, but not much. I am amazed the good job Jeeves does. Love this little guy!
The next job I hate is laundry. Putting clothes and such in the washer is the easy job. It’s the rest of what comes with it I hate. I ordered a Rowenta iron a few weeks ago and have never used it. Of course, I never had an iron that was worth a darn “in the good old days” when I ironed all day long. With little girls, can you imagine the ironing I had. But, I’m not excited enough about the new iron to give it a trial run. After all, I’m not one to iron my pajamas. That seems to be my favorite dressing-up clothes to stay in the house these days.
The other thing I hate to do is unload the dishwasher. I don’t mind so much putting them in the dishwasher, but what leads up to having to put them in the dishwasher (cooking) is another thing I hate.
Now let me number the things I like about keeping my house nice and neat.
Uh, number 1...
n n n
They are forecasting Texas to be a hot spot. Let’s prove them wrong folks. Please stay home when you can. And wear a mask and gloves (when you can find them) when you go out. And for heaven’s sake, wipe off surfaces, door knobs — in short, everything you touch after a trip out. And you can use Clorox mixed with water to do that; 1/4 cup Clorox mixed with a gallon of water will work. Also 1/4 cup of alcohol mixed in a gallon of water will work.
See you Wednesday. In the meantime, be safe and don’t forget to send in those ideas of keeping our future leaders busy. Love ya!
