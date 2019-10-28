LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Police Department and the BC Office of Student Life recently sponsored a DWI/DUI Simulation on campus.
The simulation gave students the opportunity to experience situations similar to being under the influence, but in a safe environment. Campus police officers assisted students, who wore special goggles that impaired vision, through driving courses and sobriety walking tests.
The DWI/DUI Simulation was part of Brazosport College’s Crime Prevention Month, which also included a “Human Trafficking Training and Luncheon” on Thursday.
The final Crime Prevention Month program, “Refuse to be a Victim,” which will cover personal safety strategies, will take place today in Gator Hall.
